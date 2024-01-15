Azerbaijan’s Guba to host international sports tournaments in 2024

+ ↺ − 16 px

"The selection of Guba as the sports capital for 2024 is not a coincidence. This year, Guba will host training camps and events for numerous sporting events," Azerbaijan’s Minister of Youth and Sports Farid Gayibov told journalists following the opening ceremony of "Guba – Sports Capital for 2024", News.Az reports.

Noting that the ceremony gathered more than 20 sports federations, the minister emphasized that numerous competitions will be held across the city this year. "Guba will also host a number of international tournaments this year. The conditions created by the government allow the city to hold various competitions," he underlined.

Hailing the activity of Guba Sports Complex, which was chosen as the most active sporting facility last year, the minister added: "One of the four 50-meter swimming pools operating in the country is located here. We are planning to create such high-level conditions in other complexes and carry out reconstruction works there. Many sports complexes have even already been completely renovated. Moreover, new sporting facilities have been put into operation across the capital and regions. We do believe these facilities will help further develop the sports industry, and new athletes will be attracted to the national teams across numerous sports."

News.Az