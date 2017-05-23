"Azerbaijan’s hosting Baku 2017 – manifestation of Islamic world’s respect"

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s hosting the 4th Islamic Solidarity Games is the manifestation of respect and support of the whole Islamic world to Azerbaijan and the Azerbaijani people, said Mehriban Aliyeva, First Vice President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Chair of the Baku 2017 Islamic Solidarity Games Organising Committee, as she was addressing the Baku 2017 Closing Ceremony May 22, according to AzVision.az.

She said Azerbaijan has achieved one more historic victory.

Mrs. Aliyeva said Azerbaijan has achieved one more historic victory, and voiced her confidence that athletes from more than 50 countries and the guests of the capital Baku will preserve the good memories about Azerbaijan.

The people of Azerbaijan over the past days has once again demonstrated the hospitality and kindness, she stressed. "Azerbaijan showed that it is a great sporting nation."

Reminding that Azerbaijan’s national team ranked first in the medal standings, Mrs. Aliyeva said she is proud of this historic victory and heartily congratulated the people of Azerbaijan.

Azerbaijan’s first vice president noted that the celebration of solidarity and unity of the Islamic world is the greatest victory achieved over the past days.

She called for preserving this unity and strengthen the Islamic solidarity.

“May Allah bless all the Muslims!” she said.

News.Az

News.Az