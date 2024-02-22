Azerbaijan's infrastructure accessible to all Asian countries: Parliament speaker

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan's infrastructure is accessible to all countries in Asia, said Sahiba Gafarova, Speaker of the Asian Parliamentary Assembly (APA).

Speaker Gafarova made the remarks at the APA’s 14th plenary session held in Baku on Thursday, News.Az reports.

Gafarova emphasized that Azerbaijan attaches great importance to developing bilateral and multilateral cooperation with Asian countries.

“One of them is transportation. As a result of significant investments in transportation infrastructure, Azerbaijan has become one of the transport and logistics hubs of Eurasia. The East-West and North-South transport corridors pass through Azerbaijan. The infrastructure of Azerbaijan is accessible to all countries in Asia. Expanding cooperation in this area will undoubtedly improve economic and trade relations between our countries,” she said.

Speaker Gafarova stressed that the activities of the APA cover political, economic, social, cultural, and other important areas.

“By uniting parliaments, we further mobilize the efforts of our countries to achieve common goals. At the same time, to achieve these goals, the parliament contributes to this work,” she said.

“Azerbaijan’s Milli Majlis views the APA as an important platform. This reflects our joint commitment to deepen inter-parliamentary dialogue. The development of the organization's institutional potential will further strengthen our cooperation,” Speaker Gafarova added.

