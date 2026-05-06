Ukraine rejects Russia’s Victory Day ceasefire plan

Ukrainian rescuers work at the site following a Russian air attack in Zaporizhzhia on May 5, 2026. (Darya Nazarova/ AFP via Getty Images)

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Ukraine has rejected Russia’s proposed “Victory Day” ceasefire, saying there is no reason to observe a temporary pause that it claims Moscow has already violated.

A senior Ukrainian official said Kyiv does not see value in the Russian proposal, which was linked to upcoming Victory Day celebrations in Moscow on May 8–9. Ukraine would not treat the initiative as a genuine ceasefire effortc, News.Az reports, citing Kyiv Independent.

The statement came shortly after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Russian forces had already violated a separate ceasefire arrangement proposed by Kyiv, with thousands of breaches reported within hours of it taking effect. Zelenskyy had announced a unilateral Ukrainian ceasefire beginning May 6, aimed at testing whether a real pause in fighting could be achieved.

Russia’s proposed truce was tied to its annual Victory Day commemorations, an important national event marking World War II remembrance. However, Ukrainian officials have dismissed it as symbolic rather than substantive, arguing it is designed to protect ceremonial events rather than stop the war.

Ukrainian lawmakers and officials said Moscow has a history of announcing short-term ceasefires during holidays, which they claim have repeatedly failed. They pointed to previous cases where fighting continued despite declared pauses, including during Orthodox Easter.

According to Ukrainian parliamentary foreign affairs committee head Oleksandr Merezhko, Russia’s proposal appears politically motivated rather than humanitarian. He suggested the timing was intended to ensure that Moscow’s May 9 military parade proceeds without disruption, rather than to advance peace efforts.

Ukrainian officials also argued that any meaningful ceasefire must be unconditional and long-term, rather than limited to specific dates. They said temporary arrangements allow Russian forces to regroup while continuing broader military operations.

The Ukrainian Foreign Ministry echoed this position, stating that Russia has ignored calls for a genuine end to hostilities and continues to use ceasefire rhetoric for political messaging. Officials emphasized that Ukraine remains open to a real, verifiable pause in fighting, but not symbolic or short-term arrangements tied to state events.

Moscow, in turn, has accused Ukraine of violating ceasefire conditions and launching attacks in Russian-controlled and border regions. Kyiv has not formally responded to those specific allegations.

As both sides trade accusations, the latest exchange highlights the continued breakdown of trust over temporary ceasefire proposals, with no sign of a broader agreement to halt the conflict.

News.Az