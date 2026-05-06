Ryanair to close Thessaloniki Airport base in Greece

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Low-cost carrier Ryanair is set to permanently close its base at Thessaloniki Airport in Greece at the end of the summer season, according to local media reports.

The decision, reportedly communicated to employees, is linked to a rise in airport fees. The move is expected to affect operations at Thessaloniki Airport, one of the country’s key aviation hubs and a major gateway for northern Greece, News.Az reports, citing Anadolu Agency.

Local reports say the announcement has triggered concern among tourism stakeholders and regional authorities, who fear the closure could negatively impact both passenger traffic and the wider local economy in Thessaloniki, Greece’s second-largest city.

District officials are expected to hold urgent meetings to assess the situation and discuss possible responses. While the closure is planned for the end of the current season, reports suggest the airline has not completely ruled out the possibility of reopening the base in the future.

The development highlights ongoing tensions between airlines and airport operators in Europe, particularly over rising operational costs and fee structures, which continue to influence route planning and base decisions for low-cost carriers.

News.Az