Azerbaijan’s initiatives to ensure global energy security highlighted in Davos

Azerbaijan’s active initiatives to ensure global energy security were highlighted at the World Economic Forum 2025 in Davos, said the country’s Economy Minister, Mikayil Jabbarov.

“As part of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev’s participation in the Davos Economic Forum, we attended the "Leaders Circle: Financing the Energy Transition – A New Horizon" session. We engaged in valuable discussions on the key opportunities and challenges for a successful energy transformation, as well as the financing of the energy transition,” Minister Jabbarov said on X, News.Az reports.“We also exchanged views on Azerbaijan’s active initiatives in ensuring global energy security and reliable energy supply as a trusted partner, maintaining a fair approach, advancing the green energy transition strategy, and the results achieved at COP29, which was hosted by our country,” the minister added.

