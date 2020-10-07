Azerbaijan intends to ensure implementation of UN Security Council's resolution, says aide to Azerbaijani president

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan intends to ensure the implementation of the UN Security Council's resolution, Head of Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration, Hikmat Hajiyev told the Spectator news agency in an interview, Trend reports.

Answering the question on how and when does he see the current events within the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict to be resolved, Hajiyev said that the question is not an easy one to answer.

“That's difficult. I don't have a crystal ball. But obviously, we are hoping for the Armenians to end their occupation — the occupation must end. They cannot occupy the territory of another country and kill our people,” he said.

He noted that Azerbaijan’s counter-operation is peace enforcement.

“Azerbaijan's intention is to ensure the implementation of the UN Security Council's resolution, which is the immediate, unconditional, and full withdrawal of the armed forces of Armenia. We must make sure Armenia will comply with its international obligations and withdraw its troops from the territory of Azerbaijan. The international community should also help in this regard,” Hajiyev emphasized.

