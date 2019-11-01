Azerbaijan`s Mammadova claims fourth European Para taekwondo title
Azerbaijani female Para taekwondo fighter Aynur Mammadova has become a four-time European champion after claiming gold at the European Championships in Bari, Italy.
Also a two-time world champion, she secured the gold medal in the 58kg weight category thanks to a win over an Uzbek fighter in the final bout.
