Azerbaijan`s Mammadova claims fourth European Para taekwondo title

Azerbaijani female Para taekwondo fighter Aynur Mammadova has become a four-time European champion after claiming gold at the European Championships in Bari, Italy.

Also a two-time world champion, she secured the gold medal in the 58kg weight category thanks to a win over an Uzbek fighter in the final bout.

News.Az 

