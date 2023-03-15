Azerbaijan’s MEDIA and Permanent Mission to OSCE organized event on "Conflict journalism and safety of journalists" Vienna (PHOTO)

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Media Development Agency and the Permanent Mission of the Republic of Azerbaijan to the OSCE joint organized an event on "Conflict journalism and safety of journalists" in Vienna, News.az reports.

The main purpose of organizing the event is to raise awareness about the threats and challenges faced by journalists in conflict zones, to study the opinions of media experts on the issue and to exchange experiences, to investigate various advanced and successful strategies in order to strengthen the safety of journalists operating in conflict zones.

Journalists, media specialists, and representatives of civil society of the participating countries took part in the event, which was held in an open-door format for a wide audience.

At the event moderated by Rasim Baghirov, head of the agency's international relations and strategic planning group, media development specialist, Dr. Anis Bajrektarevic, research worker at the Institute for Analyzes of Modern Political History of the Bruno Kreiski Foundation, legal and policy advisor for Central and Eastern Europe at the Karl Renner Institute, a political academy located in Vienna; Senior staff member of the Center for China and Globalization, Senior Consultant of Tsinghua University Research Center, Senior International Consultant of Vienna Amadeus International School, columnist and commentator of China Daily, China Global TV Network, China Radio International Dr. Harvey Dzodin; Yegane Hajiyeva, member of the Board of the Azerbaijan Press Council, chairman of the Institute of Young Democrats; freelance journalist, blogger Adnan Huseyn delivered speech.

Noting that the journalist profession is one of the most important and basic professions in society, Anis Bajrektarevic said that journalists work under great pressure in conflict zones. He noted that journalists face various life risks, they are killed or seriously injured, especially as a result of the explosion of mines and other explosive devices, and he stressed the importance of ensuring the safety of journalists at the international level in order to fulfill their professional obligations and serve the society.

In her speech, Yegane Hajiyeva talked about the points that journalists should consider when covering conflicts, the local use of international standards in regulating the relationship between conflict and journalism concepts, and gave extensive information about Azerbaijani journalists who were victims of mines planted by Armenians.

Dr. Harvey Dzodin drew attention to the importance of researching and applying various technologies to eliminate the difficulties faced by journalists working in the conflict zone, especially to determine the places where mines are planted, and noted the importance of establishing effective relations with private companies in this direction.

Within the framework of the event, information was provided on the problems and risks faced by journalists working in conflict zones, and ideas were exchanged on identifying potential solutions to strengthen their security and protection.

News.Az