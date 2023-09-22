Azerbaijan's MIA notes deliberate arson cases in Khankandi

+ ↺ − 16 px

Observations are being carried out with full control in the Karabakh Economic Region after the successful completion of anti-terrorist measures carried out in the region, the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Azerbaijan said, Newws.azreports.

The press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, employees of the Ministry of Internal Affairs and the Ministry of Defense are taking comprehensive measures to ensure law and order in the region, a service has been organized with the installation of appropriate posts.

The ministry also noted that cases of arson, along with destroying documents, various evidence, archives in various administrative buildings have been observed in Khankendi.

The relevant state structures of the Republic of Azerbaijan fully control the current situation in the region, provide humanitarian assistance to our citizens of Armenian origin, and consider incoming appeals.

In order to ensure the provisions of the Trilateral Statement, suppression of large-scale provocations in Azerbaijan's Karabakh economic region, disarmament, and withdrawal of Armenian armed forces formations from the territories of Azerbaijan, localized anti-terrorist activities were carried out in the region.

Taking into account the appeal of the representatives of the Armenian population of Karabakh through the Russian peacekeeping contingent, an agreement was reached on September 20, 2023, at 13:00 (GMT+4) to cease anti-terrorist activities of a local nature under the following conditions: the formations of the armed forces of Armenia, Armenian illegal armed formations located in Azerbaijan's Karabakh region, lay down their weapons, leave their combat positions and military posts, and completely disarm; the formations of the armed forces of Armenia leave the territory of Azerbaijan; Armenian illegal armed groups are dissolved.

At the invitation of the Administration of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ramin Mammadov, responsible for contacts with the Armenian residents of Karabakh, met with Sergey Martirosyan and David Melkumyan as representatives of the Armenian residents of Karabakh on September 21, 2023, in Yevlakh.

In the context of discussing social and humanitarian issues, the representatives of the Armenian residents of Azerbaijan's Karabakh region informed that there is a special need for fuel. At the same time, they asked for humanitarian assistance in the form of foodstuffs.

As a result of the meeting, their request was taken seriously. In particular, it is planned to supply fuel for the heating systems of kindergartens and schools, as well as the emergency medical service and fire department, and to provide humanitarian support in the near future.

News.Az