Azerbaijan’s military pilots conduct training flights - VIDEO

In line with the training plan for 2025, training flights on Super Mushshak training aircraft were conducted in the Azerbaijan Air Force aircraft units.

Following the health assessments of the flight crews and announcing safety rules, the military pilots carried out a control inspection of the Super Mushshak training aircraft, News.Az reports, citing the country's Defense Ministry.

According to the training plan, the young pilots successfully completed tasks on takeoff and landing, carrying out flights in aviation groups along the designated routes, working out pilotage elements at various altitudes and other training tasks.

The set goals were achieved during the flights conducted to improve the combat training and practical skills of military pilots.

