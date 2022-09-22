Azerbaijan's Minister: COVID-19 pandemic nearing its end

+ ↺ − 16 px

The COVID-19 pandemic is nearing its end, Azerbaijan's Minister of Health Teymur Musayev told reporters, News.az reports.

According to the Minister, the WHO leadership has already expressed hope for the soonest end of the pandemic: "The mortality rate from COVID-19 is at a minimum level in Azerbaijan. However, there are still cases of coronavirus infection.".

The minister also outlined the sufficient supply of vaccines in Azerbaijan.

"I urge those who have not yet been vaccinated to get vaccinated," Musayev added.

News.Az