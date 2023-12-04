Azerbaijan's Minister of Defense attended the EDEX 2023 exhibition in Egypt

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Minister of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov and other officials of the Ministry are visiting Egypt to participate in the EDEX 2023 exhibition at the invitation of the Minister of Defense of the Arab Republic of Egypt, News.az reports citing the Ministry.

On December 4, Colonel General Z. Hasanov took part in the opening ceremony of the international defence exhibition EDEX 2023.

The President of the Arab Republic of Egypt, Mr. Abdel Fattah El-Sisi declared the exhibition open after welcoming the guests.

Azerbaijan Defense Minister got acquainted with weapons, vehicle and military equipment exhibited by the enterprises of the Azerbaijan Ministry of Defense Industry, as well as the companies TUSAS, ROKETSAN, ASELSAN, SARSILMAZ, CANIK, BAYKAR of the Republic of Türkiye at the international defence expo EDEX 2023.

As part of the attendance, Colonel General Z. Hasanov met with company heads.

In the meetings, detailed discussions were held on the development prospects of military-technical cooperation and a number of other issues of mutual interest.





