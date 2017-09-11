Azerbaijan's Minister of Defense meets his Israeli counterpart

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Minister of Defense of Azerbaijan, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov and the Minister of Defense of Israel, Mr. Avigdor Lieberman held a meeting in Tel Aviv on September 11.

The official welcoming ceremony of the Azerbaijani delegation was held at the Ministry of Defense of Israel in accordance with the protocol, the press service for the Defense Ministry reports.

Ministers of Defense passed along the guard of honor and national anthems of both countries were played. Then Ministers of Defense held a one-on-one meeting.

During the meeting of delegations in an expanded format, the sides discussed issues of regional security, as well as cooperation in the military, military-technical sphere and other areas of mutual interest.

News.Az

