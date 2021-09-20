Azerbaijan’s minister of youth and sports attends Turkic Council meeting

+ ↺ − 16 px

The 5th meeting of ministers of youth and sports of the member states of the Cooperation Council of Turkic Speaking States (Turkic Council) kicked off in Tashkent on Monday, News.Az reports citing the organization’s Twitter page.

Azerbaijan's Minister of Youth and Sport Farid Gayibov is also taking part in the meeting.

The ministers will discuss the youth and sports agenda, as well as the related initiatives of the Turkic Council.

News.Az