Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijan’s minister of youth and sports attends Turkic Council meeting

  • Sports
  • Share
Azerbaijan’s minister of youth and sports attends Turkic Council meeting

The 5th meeting of ministers of youth and sports of the member states of the Cooperation Council of Turkic Speaking States (Turkic Council) kicked off in Tashkent on Monday, News.Az reports citing the organization’s Twitter page.

Azerbaijan's Minister of Youth and Sport Farid Gayibov is also taking part in the meeting.

The ministers will discuss the youth and sports agenda, as well as the related initiatives of the Turkic Council.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      