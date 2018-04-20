Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Culture and Tourism divided into two structures

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has signed an order on some measures in connection with the improvement of public administration in the sphere of culture and tourism.

In accordance with the order, the Ministry of Culture and the State Tourism Agency are established on the basis of Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Culture and Tourism.

The Cabinet of Ministers is to submit proposals on draft regulations, structures and number of staff of Ministry of Culture and the State Tourism Agency to the president within a month, provide financing of Ministry of Culture and the State Tourism Agency from the funds to be allocated from the state budget for 2018 for the Ministry of Culture and Tourism, solve issues on material and technical support.

News.Az

