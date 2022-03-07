Azerbaijan's MoD refutes reports allegedly firing and killing Armenian serviceman

+ ↺ − 16 px

The information about the death of a serviceman and another serviceman of the Armenian armed forces being wounded as a result of a fire allegedly opened by the Azerbaijan Army Units is false and groundless, the Defense Ministry told News.az.

The aim of the Armenian side in spreading such disinformation is to conceal indiscipline in the army and its consequences.

The Azerbaijan Army Units continue their efforts to ensure stability in the region and to suppress possible provocations.





