Azerbaijan’s National Aviation Academy installs fully functional ‘Boeing 777’ flight simulator

Key attendees included NAA Rector, Academician Arif Pashayev, Azerbaijan's Minister of Science and Education Emin Emrullayev, ADA University Rector, Professor Hafiz Pashayev, “Silk Way Group” (SWG) President Zaur Akhundov, and “Azerbaijan Airlines” (AZAL) President Samir Rzayev, News.Az reports, citing local media.

In his remarks, NAA Rector Academician Arif Pashayev highlighted the simulator's potential to elevate pilot training standards both domestically and internationally. It will be instrumental for students in relevant programs at NAA and will also support the ongoing professional development of pilots and aviation staff from other airlines operating Boeing 777s, including “Silk Way West Airlines” and “Azerbaijan Airlines”, thereby ensuring adherence to the highest safety protocols in aviation.

This simulator, produced by “L3 Harris Commercial Aviation Solutions”, represents the latest technology in flight simulation, providing an exceptionally realistic training environment. It encompasses three variants of the “Boeing 777”: the 777-F, 777-200 LR, and 777-300 ER. With cutting-edge flight simulation and visualization technologies, it aligns with the highest international aviation standards and facilitates a broad spectrum of qualification sessions, pilot evaluations, and certification training.

Additionally, it is noteworthy that in February of this year, the simulator underwent a comprehensive evaluation by specialists from the European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA). Following a successful certification process, its official endorsement by local aviation authorities will further reinforce NAA’s dedication to upholding international aviation standards.

The implementation of the simulator in Azerbaijan will significantly lower expenses associated with training local professionals, enhance the accessibility of training programs, and remove the necessity of sending pilots overseas for their training.

Photo: Azerbaijan's National Aviation Academy