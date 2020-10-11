Azerbaijan's NGOs send appeal to Int'l organisations to condemn Armenian attack on civilians

Azerbaijan's NGOs appealed to Antonio Guterres, UN Secretary-General, Rik Daems, PACE President, George Tsereteli, President of the OSCE PA, Jens Stoltenberg, NATO Secretary-General, Attila Mesterhazy, President of the NATO PA, Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission Charles Michel, President of the European Council, David Sassoli, President of the European Parliament, Henrietta Fore, UNICEF Executive Director, Gabriela Cuevas Barron, President of the Inter-Parliamentary Union, Ms. Valentina Matvienko, Chairperson of the IPA CIS Council, Ivan Krulko, Co-President for the Eastern component of the Euronest PA., Andrius Kubilius, Co-President for the European Parliament component of the Euronest PA, Alassane Bala Sakande, President of the PUIC Conference, Constantine Tassoulas, President of the PABSEC and Mustafa Shentop, President of the Asian Parliamentary Assembly regarding the killing of women and children as a result of the missile attack of Armenia on Ganja.

The appeal reads as follows:

"As known, a trilateral meeting of the Foreign Minister of the Russian Federation Sergei Lavrov the Foreign Minister of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov and the Foreign Minister of Armenia Zohrab Mnatsakanyan was held in Moscow on October 9, 2020 on the initiative of Russian President Vladimir Putin to declare a humanitarian ceasefire.

After a meeting that lasted about 11 hours, an agreement was reached consisting of the following 4 points:

1. To declare a ceasefire for humanitarian purposes starting from 12 p.m. on October 10 for the exchange of the prisoners of war, other people detained and bodies of those killed, with the mediation and in accordance with the criteria of the International Committee of the Red Cross;

2. Further parameters of the ceasefire will be agreed upon additionally;

3. The Republic of Armenia and the Republic of Azerbaijan, with the mediation of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs, on the basis of the fundamental principles of the settlement, are launching substantive negotiations with the aim of achieving early peaceful resolution;

4. The sides reiterate the inalterability of the format of the peace process.

However, unfortunately, the Armenian side, in violation of all the provisions of the agreement signed, in accordance with its hypocritical and aggressive nature, continues to subject the frontline regions and villages, as well as the cities of Azerbaijan situated far away from the conflict zone, to heavy artillery and missile fire, grossly violating the ceasefire agreement.

The most regrettable is that on October 11, at around 4 AM, the second largest city of Azerbaijan, Ganja, with a population of more than 500,000 people, located 80 km from the frontline, was shelled by the order of the political-military leadership of Armenia. As a result of this barbaric and atrocious attack of Armenia, 3 residential buildings were destroyed, more than 9 civilians, including 4 women, were killed and 34 were wounded, including 16 women and 6 children. This crime of Armenia is another act of genocide after Khojaly committed against peaceful and innocent Azerbaijanis. In total, 41 civilians were killed and 205 were injured by Armenia in the last 15 days.

Armenia's open attack on the civilian population of Azerbaijan after the ceasefire’s entering into force, as well as the killing and wounding of dozens of people is an unprecedented baseness and crime. In addition, Armenia's gross violation of all clauses of the Moscow Agreement signed on October 10, 2020, once again proved that the occupying country is not interested in a peaceful and negotiated settlement of the conflict, as it has been for the last 28 years.

On the other hand, Armenia's missile attack on Ganja also shows that the occupying country, as in previous years, still ignores the resolutions, statements and calls of the world community and international organizations, and continues to grossly violate all international conventions. The only reason for this is that Armenia has so far gone unpunished and no international sanctions have been imposed on the occupying country.

We, the NGOs of Azerbaijan, once again call on you to take serious steps against Armenia, which hypocritically violated the ceasefire and killed many innocent children and women, and stop the aggressor.

You, as the international organizations responsible for the protection of peace and security in the world, the protection of human rights and freedoms, the observance of the norms and principles of international law, the implementation of international conventions prohibiting the killing of civilians, cannot ignore the fact that Armenia is blatantly and grossly waging war against Armenia in front of the whole world. Your indifference to this aggression against Azerbaijan will be assessed as your open disrespect for human values, international law and international humanitarian law.

We hope that you will strongly condemn this crime against humanity committed by Armenia and take necessary measures to punish the aggressor.

Note: Please find enclosed the photographs of the destruction caused by the October 11 missile attack of Armenia.

Signed by:

1. Ms. Sureyya Mammadova – Head of the “Actor” Public and Social Research Public Union

2. Mr. Sahib Mammadov - Citizens' Labor Rights Protection League;

3. Mr. Sabit Baghirov – Head of the Foundation for Support to Entrepreneurship and Market Economy Development;

4. Ms. Asmaye Javadova – Head of the “Vafa” Women Intellectuals Public Union;

5. Mr. Samyar Abdullayev – Head of the “Visually Impaired People Society of Azerbaijan” Public Union;

6. Ms. Naiba Behbudova – Head of the “Ghurur” Charitable Public Association of Martyrs Families;

7. Ms. Zeynab Hajiyeva – Head of the “Chirag” Child Development Center Public Union;

8. Ms. Parvana Talibova – Head of the Free Teachers' Organization Public Union;

9. Mr. Famil Hajiyev – Head of the Disabled Intellectuals Public Union;

10. Ms. Tarana Pashayeva – Head of the Psychological Services and Research Center Public Union;

11. Mr. Gasim Hasanov – Head of the Support to Social Development Public Union;

12. Ms. Zenfira Mustafayeva – Head of the Women's Initiatives and Social Issues Assistance Public Union;

13. Ms. Shehla Khalili – Head of the “Miras” Social Organization in Support of Studying of Cultural Heritage;

14. Ms. Jamila Abdulova – Head of the Social Assistance to Persons with Hearing and Speech Limitations Public Union;

15. Mr. Vagif Amikishiyev – Head of the “Youth and Enlightenment” Public Union;

16. Mr. Afig Mammadov – Head of the “Addım” Youth Development Center ;

17. Mr. Nabil Seyidov – Head of the “Hopeful Future” Public Union;

18. Mr. Javid Shahverdiyev – Head of the Azerbaijan Center for the Development of Democratic Reforms;

19. Mr. Hafiz Azammadov – Head of the Azerbaijan Young Marketers-Advertisers Public Union;

20. Mr. Gafgaz Damirov – Head of the Gubadli district Literary Public Union named after Suleyman Rahimov;

21. Mr. Hasan Hasanzada – Head of the AEGEE Baku;

22. Mr. Sultan Azimzade – Head of the “20 January” Public Union;

23. Ms. Mehriban Abdullayeva – Head of the “Protection of Democratic Society and Women’s Rights” Public Union;

24. Ms. Fatima Hajibayli – Head of the “Vefa” Support for Solving Social Problems Public Union;

25. Mr. Javidan Aghazade – Head of the “Dostlug” Youth Coordination Center Public Union;

26. Mr. Tofig Aghahuseynov – Head of the Organization for War, Labor and Armed Forces Veterans’ of the Republic of Azerbaijan – Republican Veterans’ Organization;

27. Ms. Jamila Karimova – Head of the “Assistance to Children in Need of Special Care and their Families” Public Union;

28. Ms. Aida Safarova – Head of the “Silent World” Support for Disabled People and Athletes Using Sign Language Public Union;

29. Mr. Amid Hasanguliyev – Head of the Azerbaijan Support for Disabled Cyclists Public Union;

30. Mr. Rovshan Agamaliyev – Head of the “Assistance to the Families of Martyrs and Protection of their Rights” Public Union ;

31. Ms. Sudaba Shiraliyeva – Head of the “Women and Modern World” Center Public Union;

32. Mr. Ismayil Aghayev – Head of the International Diaspora Center Public Union;

33. Ms. Ziba Nabiyeva – Head of the “Women's Initiative for Development” Public Union;

34. Mr. Sabuhi Abbasov – Head of the Azerbaijani-Slavic Youth Association Public Union;

35. Mr. Mohubbali Naghiyev – Head of the “Balance” Economic Awareness Public Union;

36. Mr. Ramil Goyushov – Head of the West-Resource Civil Society Development Support Public Union;

37. Ms. Mehriban Zeynalova – Head of the “Clean World” Aid to Women Public Union

38. Mr. Salim Balayev – Head of the Public Union of Ecological Enlightenment "Ecolog-2010"

39. Mr. Abil Zeynalov – Head of the “Support to IDP War Veterans” Public Union

40. Ms. Nigar Mansimova – Head of the “Place of Hope” Charitable Society Public Union

41. Mr. Bakhtiyar Aliyev – Head of the International Law Association Public Union

42. Ms. Matanat Guliyeva – Head of the “Free Thought” Social Development Assistance Public Union

43. Ms. Gulghadam Mirzazade – Head of the Public Association for Support of Women's Social Development in Neftchala

44. Mr. Nadir Ismayilov – Head of the Chairman of the Central Asia and South Caucasus Freedom of Expression Network Public Union

45. Mr. Elchin Guliyev – Head of the Healthy Life Promotion Public Union

46. Mr. Yashar Zeynalov – Head of the Broadcasting Association Public Union

47. Mr. Natig Ahmadov – Head of the “Kind Mother” Childcare Public Union

48. Mr. Agil Maharramov – Head of the Azerbaijan Children’s Fund Public Union

49. Mr. Mahammad Valiyev – Head of the Azerbaijan Afghan Veterans' Public Union

50. Ms. Shahla Nagiyeva – Head of the “Unquenchable Flame” Cultural Relations Public Union

51. Ms. Afat Alishova – Head of the “Support to the Development of Book Distribution” Public Union

52. Mr. Fazil Abbasov – Head of the Journalists' Association of the Member States of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation

53. Ms. Gulsara Hasanova – Head of the Education Support Center Public Union

54. Ms. Bullur Mammadova – Head of the Promotion of Culture and National Traditions Public Union

55. Mr. Nail Shukurov – Head of the “Ufug” PUBLIC UNION for the Youth Development

56. Mr. Gulabala Mustafayev – Head of the Support for Scientific Creativity Public Union

57. Ms. Bahar Gasimova – Head of the “Azerbaijan Women’s Republican Society” Public Union

58. Ms. Gunel Murselli – Head of the “Support for the Promotion of Secularism and Enlightenment Public Union

59. Mr. Khalid Kazimov – Head of the Regional Human Rights and Media Center Public Union

60. Mr. Elchin Mirzabayli – Head of the Baku Oratory School Public Union

61. Mr. Mursal Behbudlu – Head of the “Mil” PUBLIC UNION for social and economic enlightenment

62. Ms. Shargiya Dadashova – Head of the Regional Gender Center Public Union

63. Mr. Faig Ismayilov – Head of the Public Union for the Protection of Historical and Cultural Monuments in the Occupied Territories of Azerbaijan

64. Ms. Tarana Musayeva – Head of the Yasamal District Organization of AZERBAIJAN Society of Disabled Public Union

65. Mr. Elvin Talishinski – Head of the Public Union “Elin Sesi” Protection of National and Spiritual Values

66. Mr. Azer Aliyev – Head of the “Care for Future” Public Union

67. Ms. Lamiya Isazade – Head of the Social Protection of Orphans Public Union

68. Ms. Vefa Seyidova – Head of the “Meslek” care for Children with Mental and Physical Issues Public Union

69. Ms. Natavan Sahibali – Head of the Public Association for Support of Women's Social Development in Bilasuvar

70. Mr. Ilgar Isgandarov – Head of the “Towards Development” Public Union for Promotion of the Regional Socio-Economic Development

71. Mr. Shaban Nasirov – Head of the “Support to Public Participation” Public Union

72. Mr. Rashad Jafarov – Head of the “Towards Innovations” Youth Support Public Union

73. Ms. Indira Shamsivari – Head of the “Progress” Socio-Economic Research Public Union

74. Ms. Sabina Karimova – Head of the Public Association for Support of Social Protection and Integration of Persons with Disabilities

75. Mr. Adil Nasibov – Head of the Promotion of Bahram Nasibov's Works Public Union

76. Ms. Gulbahar Aliyeva – Head of the “Cultural Heritage and Multicultural Development" Enlightenment Public Union

77. Mr. Ilham Aliyev – Head of the Center for Legal and Democratic Reforms Public Union

78. Ms. Mehriban Huseynova – Head of the Support for Children Deprived of Parental Care Public Union

79. Ms. Esmira Orujova – Head of the “THE WAY OF MELANCHOLY” The Public Association of the help to prisoners of war and hostages

80. Mr. Eynulla Kheyrullayev – Head of the Guba Regional NGO Resource and Training Center

81. Mr. Murad Huseynli – Head of the “Tekan” Student Youth Public Union

82. Mr. Rauf Rajabov – Head of the Azerbaijan National Development Project Public Union

83. Mr. Siyavush Amirli – Head of the “Ulus” Foundation

84. Mr. Mukhtar Imanov – Head of the Folklorists Public Union

85. Ms. Aynur Aliyeva – Head of the “Regional Development Awareness-raising” Public Union

86. Mr. Avaz Hasanov - Humanitarian Research Public Union;

87. Mr. Nasimi Hasanov – Head of the Patriotic Azerbaijanis of the World Public Union

88. Ms. Tarana Ahmad – Head of the Public Union for social and moral support of children from orphans and low-income families

89. Mr. Sadig Hasanov – Head of the “Towards Healthy Life” Public Union

90. Mr. Chingiz Bayramov – Head of the “Turkey Universities Alumni” Public Union

91. Mr. Nasiman Yagublu – Head of the Support for History and Press Studies Public Union

92. Mr. Teymur Mirzayev – Head of the Regional Community Development and Poverty Reduction Support Public Union

93. Mr. Ilham Ismayilov – Head of the Cooperation Center of Azerbaijanis and other Turkic-speaking peoples Public Union

94. Mr. Nizami Muradoghlu – Head of the “Araz” Intellectuals Public Union

95. Mr. Mubariz Goyushlu – Head of the Modern Development Public Union

96. Mr. Taleh Aliyev – Head of the Support to Promotion of Civic Participation Public Union

97. Ms. Esmira Fuad – Head of the Book Foundation named after Mirza Ibrahimov

98. Ms. Aynura Huseynova – Head of the Youth Initiative in the Field of Anti-Drug

99. Mr. Fizuli Karimov – Head of the Awareness for Civil Society Public Union

100. Mr. Famil Gozalov – Head of the Specialists’ Support for Public Awareness Public Union

101. Ms. Rada Abbas – Head of the Social Assistance to Women War Veterans

102. Mr. Hasil Tagiyev – Head of the “Gayidish” Public Union

103. Mr. Ayaz Mirzayev – Head of the Azerbaijan Journalists Network Public Union

104. Ms. Tahira Nagiyeva – Head of the “Loghman” Refugee Support Center Public Union

105. Ms. Konul Mukhtarova – Head of the Protection of National Values Public Union

106. Ms. Bayimkhanim Verdiyeva – Head of the Khan Shushinski Foundation

107. Ms. Nisa Gasimova – Head of the “Cultural Wave” Public Union for Promotion of Creativity

108. Ms. Kubra Mammadova – Head of the Regional Women’s Initiatives Public Union

109. Mr. Rafael Bejanov – Head of the Human Rights and Enlightenment Public Union

110. Mr. Dayanat Osmanli – Head of the “Turkic World Info” Public Union

111. Mr. Shahin Rajabov – Head of the “Azerbaijan Parent-Teacher Association” Public Union

112. Mr. Adil Adilov – Head of the Regional Development Assistance Public Union

113. Mr. Ragif Aliyev – Head of the Saatli Social Development Assistance Public Union

114. Ms. Khadija Mikayilova – Head of the Azerbaijan Disabled People's Society Public Union

115. Ms. Khuraman Agayeva – Head of the Psychological Rehabilitation of Sociological Groups Public Union

116. Mr. Hajiahmad Hasanov – Head of the “Faig” Public Union of Agricultural Producers

117. Mr. Rustam Malikov – Head of the “Ana Kur” PUBLIC UNION for Support to Environmental Issues Studies

118. Ms. Fatimat Aghamirzayeva – Head of the “Carpet World Association” Public Union

119. Mr. Farhad Abdulov – Member of the Support for Children and Teenagers Public Union

120. Mr. Elshan Musayev – Head of the “Innovative Ideas and Initiatives” Public Union

121. Mr. Nurlan Jabbarov – Head of the “Etimad” Psychological Support to Children and Youth Public Union

122. Mr. Vasif Sadigli – Head of the Religion and Democracy Center Public Union

123. Ms. Nubar Aliyeva – Head of the Support to Young Musicians Public Union

124. Mr. Ilaha Mahmudova – Head of the “Ziyali Ojagi” Public Union

125. Ms. Khanim Ahmadzade – Head of the Lawyer Women Public Union

126. Mr. Ruslan Khalilov – Head of the Promotion of Journalist Initiatives Public Union

127. Mr.Tofig Amrahov – Head of the Shabran Community Development Training and Resource Public Union

128. Mr. Famil Bakhishov – Head of the Support to Khachmaz Agricultural Development Public Union

129. Ms.Sevinj Karimova – Head of the “Əks-səda” International Center for Journalistic Research Public Union

130. Mr. Ilkin Aghayev - Head of the the Integration into a Globalized World Public Union

131. Mr. Haji Narimanoghlu – Head of the Zangazur Societies Public Union

132. Mr. Gnyaz Yusifov – Head of the Social Support for Families Public Union

133. Mr. Jasarat Huseynzade – Head of the Support to Information Initiatives Public Union

134. Mr. Hasan Mammadov – Head of the “Shamsi Asadullayev” Charity Public Union

135. Mr. Ruslan Atakishiyev – Head of the Study of Economic Resources Public Union

136. Ms. Vafa Khalilli – Head of the Youth Support Public Union

137. Ms. Vusala Huseynova – Head of the Reformist Women and Innovations Public Union

138. Mr. Murad Garibli – Head of the Healthy Life Youth Enlightenment Public Union

139. Mr. Fikrat Khalilov – Head of the Combating Infectious Diseases Public Union

140. Mr. Dadash Guliyev – Head of the Defense of the Rights of Patriots Public Union

141. Ms. Gulshax Akhundova – Head of the Women Development Future Public Union

142. Mr. Elmar Huseynov – Head of the Support for compatriots Public Union

143. Ms. Roza Aligizi – Head of the “Soldier's Family Society” Public Union for the Propagation of Patriotism

144. Mr. Mehman Aliyev - Head of the Support for the Development of Modern Youth Public Union

145. Mr. Vugar Ahmadov – Head of the Azerbaijani-American Youth Public Union

146. Mr. Ilgar Orujov – Head of the “Azerbaijan Society of Young Scientists, Postgraduates and Masters” Public Union

147. Mr. Javad Gasimov – Head of the Talented People with Disabilities Public Union

148. Mr. Fikrat Yusifov – Head of the “Economics” International Economic Research Association

149. Ms. Novella Jafarova – Head of the Association for the Protection of Women's Rights named after Dilara Aliyeva

150. Mr. Vugar Bayramov – “Center for Economic and Social Development” Public Union;

151. Mr. Chingiz Ganizade - “Democracy and Human Rights Committee”;

152. Mr. Maharram Zulfugarli - Association for the Research of Social Problems;

153. Mr. Kamil Salimov - Prison Watch Public Association;

154. Mr. Fuad Mammadov – “Simurg” Azerbaijan Cultural Association;

155. Mr. Eyyub Huseynov – Independent Consumer Union;

156. Ms. Tanzila Rustamkhanli – “Azeri-Turk” Women’s Union;

157. Ms. Mirvari Gahramanova - Oil Workers Rights Protection Public Union;

158. Mr. Shamistan Alizamanli - “Support for the Promotion of Patriotism” Public Union;

159. Mr. Akif Naghi - Karabakh Liberation Organization;

160. Mr. Osman Gunduz - “Multimedia” Information Systems and Technologies Center;

161. Mr. Mayis Aliyev - "Investigation of Social Rights" Public Union;

162. Ms. Irada Rizazade - Public Association “Social Welfare for the Citizens”;

163. Ms. Bahar Gasimova - Republican Women's Society;

164. Ms. Malahat Ibrahimgizi - "Leader Women" Public Union;

165. Mr. Fizuli Rzaguliyev - Public Union of the Azerbaijani Veterans of the Patriotic War;

166. Mr. Mehdi Mehdiyev – “Karabakh war disabled, veterans and families of martyrs" Public Union;

167. Mr. Umud Mirzayev – International Eurasia Press Fund;

168. Mr. Azer Alekberov – Head of the Baku School of Human Rights Public Union

169. Mr. Mahammad Aliyev – Head of the “Garabagh” Agricultural Development Support Public Union

170. Mr. Tural Guliyev – Head of the “Addım” Youth Initiative Support Public Union

171. Ms. Naila Ismayilova – Head of the “Yeni Heyat” Humanitarian and Social Support Public Union

172. Ms. Atraba Mammadova – Head of the Support to War-Affected Families Public Union

173. Mr. Telman Dadashov – Head of the “Tereqqi” Social Development Public Union

174. Ms. Basti Nasibova – Head of the “Geleceye Bakhısh” European Integration Public Union

175. Ms. Sevinj Alizadeh – Head of the "Zafar" Support to the Families of Martyrs Public Union

176. Ms. Firuza Babayeva – Head of the Society for International Cooperation of Persons with Disabilities Public Union

177. Ms. Shakarkhanim Aliyeva – Head of the "Gender Equality” Public Union

178. Ms. Gulnara Salimova – Head of the “GULSAM” Rehabilitation Centre of Disabled People Public Union

179. Ms. Irada Hasanova – Head of the “SEMA VE EKO” Assistance to Social and Economic Development Public Union

180. Mr. Mahsim Mahsimov – Head of the Support to the Development of Regional Media Public Union

181. Mr. Raji Safarov – Head of the “Tereggi” Youth Development Public Union

182. Ms. Mammadova Azade – Head of the

183. Mr. Vusal Mirzayev – Head of the "Assistance to Local Government" Public Union

184. Ms. Metanet Zeynalova – Head of the Our city “Sumgayit” Social Development Center Public Union

185. Mr. Davud Rahimli – Head of the Union of Disabled Persons Organizations

186. Ms. Khalide Mete – Head of the “Ganjafilm” Public Union for the Development of Cinematography

187. Ms. Elmira Mehdiyeva – Head of the “Yeni Fikir” JHIB Public Union

188. Mr. Afig Malikov – Head of the “Maarifperverlik” Public Association of Azerbaijani Youth Social Assistance

189. Mr. Ramin Mahmudov – Head of the “Yurd” Public Union for Support of Intellectual Development of Youth

190. Mr. Shahin Qadirov – Head of the “Zirve” Public Association of Culture and Art

191. Mr. Yadigar Mammadli – Head of the Public Union "Azerbaijan Democratic Journalists League"

192. Ms. Zarifa Asgerova _ Head of the Public Union of Families of Martyrs and National Heroes for the Motherland of the Republic of Azerbaijan

193. Mr. Anar Khalilov – Head of the “Healthy development and Awareness” Public Union

194. Ms. Maleyka Alizade – Head of the Ganja Regional Women's Center Public Union

195. Ilgar Gasimov – Head of the Legal Aid Public Union

196. Ms. Konul Aghayev - Head of the Digital Development Public Union

197. Ms. Lyudmila Khalilova – Head of the Women for Development of Municipalities Association

198. Ms. Leyli Guliyeva – Head of the Globalized Azerbaijan Civil Development Center Public Union

199. Mr. Namig Rzayev – Head of the “Ekomed” Public Union

200. Mr. Teymur Valiyev – Head of the Public Union for Social and Economic Reform Support

201. Ms. Rahila Mehtiyeva – Head of the "Socio-Economic and Environmental Development" Public Union

202. Ms. Gasim Khasmammadli – Head of the European Association of Young Azerbaijani Friends

203. Mr. Nasrulla Nurullayev – Head of the Care for the Elderly Intellectuals Public Union

204. Mr. Jalal Amanov – Head of the “Progress” Social Reserch Public Union

205. Ms. Yegane Imanova – Head of the Azerbaijan Diabetes League

206. Ms. Mansure Rasulzadeh – Head of the Civil Society "Alliance" for the Protection of Biodiversity

207. Mr. Farrukh Asgarov – Head of the Assistance to Sustainable Development of Society Public Union

208. Mr. Samir Adigozelli – Head of the Center for Socio-Political International Studies Public Union

209. Ms. Marhamat Asgarova – Head of the Public Union for Democratic Reforms and Law

210. Ms. Gulzar Ibrahimova – Head of the Public Union of Military Surgeons

211. Mr. Zulfugar Alasgarov – Head of the International Liberal Enlightenment Center

212. Mr. Ali Mirzayev – Head of the Healthy Environment Public Union

213. Ms. Fargana Aliyeva – Head of the Socio-Economic Research Public Union

214. Ms. Himayet Rizvangizi – Head of the Patron Humanitarian Progress Public Union

215. Ms. Irada Aliyeva – Head of the Public Association for the Development of Vocational Education

216. Ms. Leyla Huseynova – Head of the Social Welfare Public Association of Refugees and Internally Displaced Persons

217. Mr. Mayis Aliyev – Head of the Public Union for the Study of Social Rights

218. Mr. Sayavush Gasimov – Head of the Support of Innovations and Development Public Union

219. Mr. Ali Jafarov – Head of the Public Union for the Promotion of Democracy and National Values

220. Mr. Intigam Yashar – Head of the World Union of Young Turkish Writers

221. Mr. Chingiz Ganizadeh – Head of the Democracy Human Rights Committee Public Union

222. Ms. Saltanat Gojamanli – Head of the “Public Union for the Protection of Human Rights and Law Order”

223. Ms. Saadat Bananyarli – Head of the Azerbaijan National Section of International Society for Human Rights Public Union

224. Ms. Kubra Babayeva – Head of the Azerbaijan Enlightener Kind Ladies Public Union

225. Ms. Gulnara Shabiyeva – Head of the “Family” Social Research Public Union

226. Ms. Rena Mirzazade – Head of the Gender and Human Rights Research Public Union

227. Mr. Ramil Iskandarli – Head of the Legal Analysis and Research Public Union

228. Ms. Solmaz Aliyeva – Head of the “Young Accountants” Union

229. Mr. Ayaz Mammadov – Head of the Azerbaijan New Generation Lawyers Association Public Union

230. Mr. Faik Khudayev – Head of the Young Agrarian Scientists and Specialists Support Public Union

231. Mr. Suleyman Gasimon – Head of the Cultural Development and Dialogue Public Union

232. Mr. Yagub Babayev – Head of the “Turan” Civil Society Assistance Public Union

233. Ms. Nushaba Mammadova – Head of the International Dialogue and Development Alliance Public Union

234. Mr. Fuad Huseynzade – Head of the Journalists' Support for Diaspora Activities Public Union

235. Mr. Mirali Huseynov – Head of the Public Association for the Study of Democracy

236. Ms. Lala Abishova – Head of the “Lira” Public Association of young talents

237. Mr. Elshan Naghiyev – Head of the Civic Initiatives and Public Awareness Public Union

238. Mr. Shanin Jamalov – Head of the Joint Working Group for Implementation of International Human Rights Standards

239. Mr. Shahin Huseynov – Head of the “Phoenix” Public Association for the Promotion of Healthy Living

240. Mr. Mahammadhasan Hasanov – Head of the Assistance in Solving the Social and Economic Problems of Mine Victims Public Union

241. Mr. Ibrahim Huseynov – Head of the “ARAN” Healthy Future of Children Public Union

242. Mr. Jeyhun Musayev – Head of the Journalist Expert Center Public Union

243. Mr. Chingiz Nazarov – Head of the “Eco-TES” Environmental Research and Education Public Union

244. Mr. Alisafa Mehdiyev – Head of the Public Unity of “Peaceful World” Study Center

245. Mr. Islam Mustafayev – Head of the “Ruzgar” Ecological Public Union

246. Ms. Reyhan Jafarova – Head of the Social Support for People In Need of Care Public Union

247. Ms. Shahla Yusifova – Head of the Azerbaijan World Cultural Center

248. Mr. Refail Bejanov – Head of the Public Association “Human Rights and Education”

249. Mr. Tural Huseynov – Head of the Azerbaijan Committee Against Torture

250. Mr. Eyyub Huseynov – Head of the Independent Consumer Union

251. Ms. Nazrin Babazade – Head of the Youth Development Public Union

252. Mr. Elgun Ataliyev – Head of the Azerbaijan Wikimedia Volunteers Public Union

253. Ms. Maria Huseynova – Head of the Azerbaijan Public Unity Help to Development of the Azerbaijan-Bulgarian friendship

254. Mr. Novruz Aliyev – Head of the “Araz” Livestock-Dairy Farming Public Union

255. Mr. Vidadi Guliyev – Head of the “Mughan duzu” Public Union of Social Development

256. Mr. Ilgar Aliyev – Head of the Support for the Architecture of the Future Public Union

257. Mr. Khanlar Mammadov – Head of the Center for Effective Initiatives Public Union

258. Mr. Khanoglan Ahmedov – Head of the Media and Civil Society Public Union

259. Mr. Hafiz Safikhanov – Head of the Azerbaijani Company Against Mines Public Union

260. Ms. Jamila Isbandiyarova – Head of the in the Light of Intelligence Public Union for the Promotion of National Values

261. Ms. Gulaye safarova – Head of the Family World Public Association of Legal Aid to Families

262. Mr. Hatem Jabbarli – Head of the Eurasian Center for Security and Strategic Studies Public Union

263. Mr. Ilgar Huseynli – Head of the Social Strategic Studies and Analytical Research Public Union

264. Mr. Eldeniz Salmanov – Head of the Society for Friendship and Cultural Relations with Turkic Speaking States

265. Mr. Elman Aslanov – Head of the Public Union for Powerful Azerbaijan

266. Ms. Mehri Khanbabayeva – Head of the Azerbaijan Historians Public Union

267. Mr. Chingiz Dadashov – Head of the Promotion of Democratic Development Public Union

268. Mr. Qafar Mehdiyev – Head of the League of Independent Investigative Journalists Public Union

269. Mr. Ali Balayev – Head of the Savalan Historical Research Public Association

270. Mr. Samir Hasanov – Head of the “Ulduz” Information and Communication Technologies Enlightenment Public Union

271. Ms. Jale Jafarova – Head of the Promotion of National Culture Public Union

272. Ms. Sevil Yuzbasheva – Head of the Eco – Alem Public Union (World of Ecology)

273. Mr. Agil Farajov – Head of the “Gizilbash” Youth Public Union

274. Mr. Mughamat Aliyev – Head of the Community of Young Patriots Public Union

275. Mr. Raul Ahmedov – Head of the Innovative Youth Public Union

276. Mr. Fuad Abbasov – Head of the “Misra” Information Exchange and Initiatives Public Union

277. Ms. Heyran Mammadova – Head of the “Human Rights Training and Research” Public Union

278. Mr. Tahmasib Novruzov – Head of the Movement Participants for Freedom Public Union

279. Mr. Niyamaddin Ordukhanov – Head of the Assistance to Municipal Development Public Union

280. Ms. Irada Rizazade – Head of the Public Association “Social Welfare for the Citizens”

281. Ms. Novrasta Yusifova – Head of the Society of Karabakh Invalids and Veterans

282. Mr. Emin Aliyev – Head of the Azerbaijan’s Association of Organic Producers and Exporters Public Union

283. Mr. Asif Alasgharli – Head of the Azerbaijan Democratic Student & Youth Organization

284. Ms. Tanzila Rustamkhanli – Head of the Azeri-Turkic Women's Union

285. Ms. Irada Yagubova – Head of the ELS Independent Research Center Public Union

286. Mr. Vasif Musayev – Head of the Rural Development Children and Youth Public Union

287. Ms. Mahluqa Rahimova – Head of the Society of Disabled Women Public Union

288. Ms. Dunyakhanim Aliyeva – Head of the “Dunya” Mother and Children Public Union

289. Mr. Ruslan Ismayilov – Head of the Human Rights Monitoring and Awareness Center Public Union

290. Ms. Ilhama Gurbanova – Head of the Family and Environment Public Union

291. Mr. Sabuhi Abdullayev – Head of the “ELM” Public Union for Support of Social and Intellectual Development of Youth

292. Mr. Elchin Nasirli – Head of the OİSCA-İnternational Public Union

293. Ms. Shargiyya Mammadova – Head of the Public Union of Enlightened Women

294. Mr. Niyazi Mehdi – Head of the Women's Alliance for Civil Society

295. Mr. Mehman Khalilov – Head of the Ganja Euro-Atlantic Information Center Public Union

296. Ms. Ulviyya Akhundova – Head of the “Debate in Civil Society” Public Union

297. Ms. Tukazban Suleymanova – Head of the “We Learn by Teaching” Youth Intellectual Development Support Public Union

298. Mr. Ahmed Abbasbayli – Head of the Development of Society and Civil Relations Public Union

299. Ms. Gulchohra Mammadova – Head of the Charitable Foundation of Republic of Azerbaijan for Development of Architecture, Construction Science and Education

300. Mr. Aziz Alakbarli – Head of the Azerbaijan Refugee Society Public Union

301. Mr. Sahib Farzaliyev – Head of the Potential Specialists of Sumgayit Public Union

302. Mr. Elshad Mammadli – Head of the Civic Enlightenment Public Union

303. Ms. Mahira Amirhuseynova – Head of the Women of the XXI Century Public Union

304. Mr. Shahriyar Madjidov - Central of European Integration Public Union

305. Ms. Farida Valiyeva – Head of the Process of Migration Research Public Union

306. Mr. Elshad Eyvazli – Head of the Objective Journalist Public Union

307. Mr. Anar Aslanov – Head of the Public Union for Solving Social Problems of Youth

308. Mr. Akif Karimov – Head of the “Kura-Khazar” Charity Public Union

309. Ms. Sudaba Mammadova – Head of the “Temas” Regional Development Public Union

310. Mr. Azer Aliyev – Head of the “Youth Initiative” Enlightenment Public Union

311. Mr. Namig Sardarli – Head of the “Promotion of Volunteer Activity” Youth Public Union

312. Mr. Shovgi Bunyatov – Head of the “Pharmacists Club” Public Union

313. Mr. Salim Askerov – Head of the “Scalpel” Patient Care Public Union

314. Ms. Tamasha Guliyeva - Head of the Third Sector Public Union

315. Ms. Sevda Tahirli – Head of the Mirza Alekber Sabir Foundation

316. Mr. Parviz Mustafayev – Head of the “Yeni Gelecek” Youth Enlightenment Public Union

317. Ms. Rasmiyya Abdullayeva – Head of the Economists of Turkic-speaking Countries

318. Ms. Fidan Magsudova – Head of the Modern Women and Society

319. Mr. Huseyn Ibrahimov – Head of the Study of Social and Cultural Changes

320. Mr. Asef Valiyev – Head of the Public Union for Technical and Legal Assistance of Independent Journalists

321. Mr. Yahya Sanan – Head of the Support for the Development of Marketing Activities Public Union

322. Mr. Zaur Orujov – Head of the Public Union for Against Harmful Habits

323. Ms. Dinara Bayramli – Head of the Pure Life Public Union

324. Mr. Mazahir Afandiyev – Head of the National Drug Prevention Public Union

325. Mr. Namig Jabbarzade – Head of the Public Union for the Enlightenment of Participants in Economic Relations

326. Ms. Firuza Rasulova – Head of the Public Union for Azerbaijan National Culinary Research, Promotion and World Integration

327. Ms. Matanat Jafarova – Head of the Support for Servicemen Families Public Union

328. Ms. Shabnam Dadashova – Head of the Women and Society Civil Engagement Public Union

329. Ms. Galiba Budagova – Head of the Social Protection for Families of National Heroes Public Union

330. Mr. Ramil Abbasov – Head of the “Spectrum” Socio-Economic Research and Development Public Union

331. Mr. Turgut Abbasbayli – Head of the “Resonance” Youth Public Union

332. Mr. Maharram Zulfigarli – Head of the Research of Social Problems Association

333. Mr. Zahir Malikli - Head of the “Zeka” Assembly of Intellectuals Public Union

334. Mr. Shahin Rahmanli – Head of the “IRELI” Public Union

335. Mr. Khalil Suleymanov – Head of the “Shefa” Psychological Social Assistance Public Union

336. Mr. Irada Nasirova – Head of the “Merhemet" Public Union for Assistance to the Homeless

337. Mr. Ganbar Gurbanov – Head of the “Ashig Shamshir” Cultural Center Public Union

338. Mr. Elshen Suleymanov – Head of the Goat Farmers Public Union

339. Mr. Rashad Hasanov – Head of the Center for Economic and Social Development Public Union

340. Mr. Rahman Safarov – Head of the Socio-Economic Development of Goranboy Public Union

341. Mr. Hamid Gasimov – Head of Azerbaijani Students Public Union

342. Mr. Elman Ahmedov – Head of the Azeri-Tat Cultural Center Public Union

343. Mr. Asim Valiyev – Head of the “Youth Contribution” Public Union

344. Mr. Samir Akhundov – Head of the “Intellect” Boundless Educational Youth Organization

345. Mr. Niyazi Hasanov – Head of the “Bereket” Public Union

346. Ms. Afer Hajiyev – Head of the Azerbaijan Seed Producers Public Union

347. Mr. Edil Edilzade – Head of the “Yeni-Heyet” Enonomic Development Public Union

348. Ms. Konul Guliyeva – Head of the “Childrens Future” Public Union

349. Mr. Inshallah Qafarov – Head of the Support for Social Reforms Public Union

350. Ms. Sevil Allahverdiyeva – Head of the Research on Women's Issues Central Public Union

351. Ms. Parvana Mustafayeva – Head of the “Ashig Peri Majlis” Public Union for the Promotion of Ozan Art

352. Mr. Nuraddin Mehdiyev – Head of the “Bizim Nesil" Youth Regional Development Public Union

353. Mr. Aydin Khan Abilov – Head of the “Beginner Writers and Artists” Public Union

354. Ms. Nazli Zeynalova – Head of the Assistance on child-friendly Legal Aid Public Union

355. Ms. Khoshbakhat Seyidova – Head of the Youth Support for Lonely İndividuals Public Union

356. Mr. Saleh Baghirov – Head of the Youth Awareness and Promotion Center Public Union

357. Mr. Namik Jabbarzade – Head of the Support to Encouragement of Economic Relations Participants Public Union

358. Mr. Hafiz Hasanov – Head of the “Law and Development” Public Union

359. Mr. Mutallim Rahimov – Head of the Democracy Development Problems Public Union

360. Ms. Aynur Zulfugarova – Head of the Support of Innovative Education of Women and Children Public Union

361. Mr. Gunkhan Ahmedli – Head of the Support for Socio-Economic Initiatives Public Union

362. Mr. Sahil Huseynzade – Head of the Bilasuvar Teenagers and Youth Public Union

363. Mr. Eldar Nagiyev – Head of the Youth Progress Support Public Union

364. Mr. Rufat Asgarov – Head of the “Damiragaj” Public Union

365. Mr. Vidadi Fatullayev – Head of the Migration Sphere Development Public Union

366. Mr. Elchin Mukhtarli – Head of the Health Service Public Union

367. Ms. Lamiyya Karimova – Head of the Psychosocial Rehabilitation and Development Public Union

368. Ms. Yegane Mirzayeva – Head of the “Jigir” Moral Values Development Support Public Union

369. Mr. Samad Hatamov – Head of the “Comeback to the Native Lands” Public Union

370. Mr. Gorkhmaz Ibrahimli – Head of the “Biosphere” Public Union

371. Mr. Nazim Ahmadli – Head of the Public Association for Cultural and Scientific Relations with the Scandinavian Countries Public Union

372. Mr. Azizagha Ganizade – Head of the Public Union of War Veterans and International Military Servicemen

373. Ms. Samaya Guliyeva – Head of the Women's and Children's Problems Research Public Union

374. Mr. Elmaddin Murad – Head of the Journalism and Development Center Public Union

375. Ms. Maleyka Alizade – Head of the Ganja Regional Women's Center Public Union

376. Mr. Fizuli Asadov – Head of the Protection of Victims from Radioactive Radiation Public Union

377. Mr. Mushfig Alasgarli – Head of the Support for Innovative Initiatives in the Media Public Union

378. Mr. Ahad Kazimov – Head of the Social and Psychological Research Public Union

379. Mr. Orkhan Orujzade – Head of the Young Psychologists Public Union

380. Mr. Amil Rustamov – Head of the Youth for Development Public Union

381. Mr. Janoghlan Ilyasov – Head of the “Bir Konullu” Students Cooperation Public Union

382. Mr. Mahammad Ibrahimov – Head of the “Siyazan Sabahi” Public Union

383. Mr. Elmaddin Hasanov – Head of the Social Research for Development Public Union

384. Mr. Zaur Ibrahimli – Head of the “Priority” Socio-Economic Research Center

385. Ms. Arzu Huseyn – Head of the Evolution and Integration International Public Union

386. Ms. Bahar Mammadova – Head of the Historic Research Public Union

387. Mr. Mubariz Asgarov – Head of the “Objective” Public Union for Support of National Values

388. Mr. Anar Aliyev – Head of the Public Union for Social and Economic Welfare

389. Mr. Ogtay Sadighov – Head of the Refugee and Deported Support Public Union

390. Ms. Zarifa Hamzayeva – Head of the IDP Women's Public Union

391. Ms. Ulviyya Mikayilova – Head of the “Refugee and IDP Women's Development Center” Public Union

392. Ms. Samira Mustafayeva – Head of the “Free like-minded persons” Youth Enlightenment Public Union

393. Mr. Akif Nagi – Head of the Karabakh Liberation Organization

394. Mr. Akram Baydamirli – Head of the Social Welfare and Research Public Union

395. Mr. Elvin Mustafazade – Head of the “Bright Future” Public Union

396. Mr. Samir Mehdizade – Head of the “Resource” Youth Development Public Union

397. Mr. Gasim Hasanov – Head of the Social Welfare Support Public Union

398. Mr. Hasan Israfilov – Head of the Cooperation Development Support Public Union

399. Ms. Gamza Yusubova – Head of the Environmental Education and Monitoring Public Union

400. Ms. Ilhama Haziyeva – Head of the International Young Lawyers Public Union

401. Mr. Azer Javadov – Head of the “Baku Youth Club” Public Union

402. Mr. Geray Alibeyov – Head of the Cultural Development Center

403. Ms. Roya Tagiyeva – Head of the Azerbaijan Carpet Weavers Public Union

404. Ms. Narmin Agayeva – Head of the Promotion of Irevan Cultural Heritage Public Union

405. Ms. Yazgul Abdiyeva – Head of the Health Protection Public Union

406. Mr. Ramiz Isgandarov – Head of the Environmental Socio-Economic Research Center Public Union

407. Ms. Shalala Hasanova – Head of the “Support to the Development of Public Relations” Public Union

408. Mr. Vugar Mammadzade – Head of the Institute of Social Development Public Union

409. Mr. Farman Hasanov – Head of the “Faith and Hope” Public Union for Support of Disabled Children

410. Mr. Bakhtiyar Aliyev – Head of the Modern Azerbaijan Psychologists Public Union

411. Mr. Javid Aliyev – Head of the Support to Socio-Economic Development of Youth Public Union

412. Mr. Vugar Huseynov – Head of the “Civic Initiative for Public Interests” Public Union

413. Mr. Ashraf Mirzazade – Head of the Social Development Public Union

414. Mr. Galib Nabiyev – Head of the Gabala Regional Youth Resource Center Public Union

415. Mr. Musa Muradli – Head of the Environmental Information Public Union

416. Mr. Nazim Aghayev – Head of the “Land of longevity” Ecology and Infrastructure Rehabilitation Public Union

417. Mr. Kanan Taghizade – Head of the "Development" Public Union for the Promotion of Local Self-Governance

418. Mr. Farhad Garashov – Head of the “Azerbaijan Pomegranate Producers and Exporters Association” Public Union

419. Ms. Sariya Jafarova – Head of the Public Union for the Awareness-raising on Armenian Aggression

420. Ms. Tamella Mirzayeva – Head of the “Support to Women's Social Development in Zagatala” Public Union

421. Ms. Ayisha Ahmadova – Head of the Women's Rights and Gender Equality Public Union

422. Ms. Shahla Babayeva – Head of the “Support to Women's Social Development in Sabirabad Public Union

423. Ms. Farida Mammadova – Head of the “Maternal and Child Health Center Public Union

424. Ms. Gunay Aghamali – Head of the “Buta” Public Union for Children and Adolescents in need of Special Care

425. Mr. Rauf Zeyni – Head of the National NGO Forum of Azerbaijan

426. Mr. Fuad Badalov – Head of the Shamkir Regional NGO Resource and Training Center

427. Mr. Rafig Ismayilov – Head of the “Center for Civil Society”

428. Mr. Adalat Abdullayev – Head of the "Azerbaijan Saffron Producers and Exporters Association" Public Union

429. Mr. Sarvan Jabrayilzade – Head of the “Agrarian Development Volunteers Organization” Public Union

430. Mr. Saleh Baghirov – Head of the “Irs” Youth Awareness and Promotion Center

431. Mr. Mubariz Lachinov – Head of the "Civilization" Monitoring and Research Public Union

432. Ms. Aynur Mammadova – Head of the Public Union for Integration of Children and Youth with Disabilities into Sports

433. Mr.Musa Hasanov – Head of the Social and Economic Development Partners Public Union

434. Mr. Vamig Babayev – Head of the “Shafag” Ecotourism Public Union

435. Ms. Kamala Mammadli – Head of the “Youth in Independent Entrepreneurship” Public Union

436. Ms. Elnara Maharramova – Head of the “Enlightenment on Regional Socio-Economic Development” Public Union

437. Ms. Almaz Zeynalova – Head of the Social Support to the to the Families of Martyrs Public Union

438. Mr. Fuad Rzayev – Head of the Public Union for Baku War Invalids and Veterans

439. Mr. Ilham Maharramov – Head of the “Arabachi” Network of People with Disabilities

440. Ms. Nazakat Hasanova – Head of the Financial and Moral Support to the Families of Martyrs Public Union

441. Mr. Sarraf Orujov – Head of the International Disabled Soldiers Public Union

442. Ms. Maral Zamanova – Head of the Public Union for Provision of Rights of the 20 January Events’ Martyrs Families

443. Mr. Rashad Ildirimzade – Head of the Youth Solidarity Public Union

444. Mr. Fizuli Rzaguliyev – Head of the Public Union of the Azerbaijani Veterans of the Patriotic War

445. Ms. Ruhiyya Mammadova – Head of the “Support for Elderly and the Lonely People” Public Union

446. Mr. Elchin Guliyev– Head of the “Towards Sustainable Development” Public Union

447. Ms. Kamala Muradli – Head of the Modern Azerbaijani Women's Public Union

448. Ms. Lalender Novruzova – Head of the Promotion of Cultures and Support for Folk Art Public Union

449. Mr. Parviz Ilyasov – Head of the Azerbaijan Farmers Association

450. Ms. Malahat Abbasova – Head of the Assistance to Orphaned Children Public Union

451. Mr. Yusif Bakirov – Head of the Child Rights Protection Public Union

452. Ms. Zulfiyya Nuriyeva – Head of the Support for Social, Economic and Agricultural Development of Tartar Region Public Union

453. Mr. Aydin Piriyev – Head of the Public Association of “Support the Professional Development of Civil Engineers”

454. Mr. Namig Najafov – Head of the “Origami” Public Union of Children and Teenagers

455. Ms. Ulker Gadiyeva – Head of the Environmental Initiatives Center

456. Mr. Sahib Mammadov – Head of the Public Union for Training and Research on Human Rights

457. Ms. Ulker Abdullayeva – Head of the “For Women’s Leadership” Public Union

458. Mr. Tahir Khudiyev – Head of the International Society of People with Disabilities Public Union

459. Ms. Shafaq Gadirli – Head of the “Civic Responsibility in the Development of Society” Public Union

460. Ms. Laman Aliyeva – Head of the Modern International Law and Sustainable Development Public Union

461. Mr. Zaur Yunis – Head of the “Enlightenment and Social Development of Beylagan Youth” Public Union

462. Ms. Ziba Hajiyeva – Head of the Civic Initiatives and Human Rights Public Union

463. Mr. Gasham Abayev – Head of the “Support for Development of Khinalig Tourism” Public Union

464. Mr. Intigam Safarov – Head of the “Gayghi” Public Union for the Protection of Children's Rights

465. Mr. Alimusa Aliyev – Head of the “Mughan” Assistance to Development Public Union

466. Mr. Lutvali Zeynalli – Head of the “Aran” Humanitarian Research Public Union

467. Mr. Rashad Abbasov – Head of the "Intellect" Support for Children and Youth Public Union

468. Mr. Parviz Rzayev - "Voice of Youth" Enlightenment Public Union

469. Mr. Galib Mirzayev – Head of the Public Union of "Mughan" Agricultural Producers

470. Mr. Vali Asgarov – Head of the “Anti-Drug” International Research Center

471. Ms. Durna Valiyeva – Head of the Support for Creative Youth Public Union

472. Mr. Mirintigam Hasanov – Head of the “Idrak” Support to the Development of Science Public Union

473. Mr. Nasraddin Karamov – Head of the “Aran” Environmental Awareness Public Union

474. Ms. Shalala Babayeva – Head of the “Assistance to Nature Protection in Gabala Region” Public Union

475. Vugar Jafarov – Head of the Promotion of Municipal Activities Public Union

476. Mr. Baylar Garayev – Head of the Veterinary Sanitation and Environmental Protection Public Union

477. Mr. Ramiz Juranov – Head of the “Ravan” Youth Support Public Union

478. Mr. Fakhraddin Hasanzade – Head of the “Youth Education Center” Public Union

479. Ms. Khatira Farajova – Head of the Public Union for the Promotion of Cultural Development

480. Ms. Sveta Rafiyeva – Head of the Pediatric Cardiology and Rheumatology Public Union

481. Mr. Ulvi Aliyev – Head of the “Free Economic Development Assistance” Center Public Union

482. Mr. Salim Balayev – Head of the “Ekolog-2010” Environmental Awareness Public Union

483. Ms. Fidan Abbasli – Head of the “Umidim sensen” Assistance to Social Development Public Union

484. Mr. Seymur Azammadov – Head of the “New Stage in Social Development” Public Union

485. Mr. Mikayil Hasanli – Head of the “Enlightenment of the Young Generation” Public Union

486. Ms. Tamilla Guliyeva – Head of the “History of Development of the Azerbaijani Culture” Public Union

487. Mr. Ramiz Aliyev – Head of the Fighting Against Human Trafficking Public Union

488. Mr. Sevgim Rahmanov – Head of the Association of Merchants and Manufacturers Public Union

489. Mr. Yunis Maharramov – Head of the Foundation for Assistance to Electronic Media

490. Ms. Laman Javadzade – Head of the Youth Public Union for Culture of Peace

491. Mr. Nofal Sharifov – Head of the “Fight against AIDS” Public Union

492. Mr. Zamig Lalayev – Head of the “Innovation” Public Union for Solving Social and Economic Problems

493. Mr. Azad Ibrahimov – Head of the Assistance to Youth Development Public Union

494. Mr. Tural Aliyev – Head of the “Elite Young Entrepreneurs Center” Public Union

495. Mr. Loghman Karimov – Head of the Azerbaijan-Romania Friendship Society

496. Mr. Nijat Nabiyev – Head of the “Support to Youth Initiative and Development” Public Union

497. Mr. Pasha Nabiyev – Head of the “Anti-Drug” International Scientific-analytical Center Public Union

498. Ms. Leyla Huseynova – Head of the “Gizlar Bulaghi” Charitable Foundation for Training and Education of Children, Adolescents and Young Girls

499. Ms. Yegana Aliyeva – Head of the “Ayna” Refugee and IDP Women Public Union

500. Mr. Elgun Gafarov – Head of the “Family Enlightenment” Public Union

501. Mr. Elshad Hasanov – Head of the “Assistance to Karabakh War Veterans” Public Union

502. Ms. Vafa Aktuz – Head of the “Gulustan” Public Union for Assistance to Orphans and Women

503. Ms. Shahla Khalilova – Head of the “Civic Tribune” Public Union

504. Mr. Vugar Gadirov – Head of the “Aydinlar Ojaghi” Humanitarian Public Union

505. Mr. Israyil Isgandarov – Head of the “Umid” Support for Social Development Public Union

506. Mr. Jamal Agil – Head of the “Ortag Deyerler” Public Union

507. Mr. Jeyhun Hajibeyov – Head of the “Turan” Union of Talents

508. Mr. Ismayil Isayev – Head of the “Successful Future” Public Union

509. Mr. Teymur Muradov – Head of the Education, Welfare and Development Public Union

510. Mr. Imamaddin Guliyev – Head of the “Youth Friendship Network” Public Union

511. Ms. Khatira Valiyeva – Head of the “Khankendi” Support to IDP’s Public Union

512. Mr. Shamsaddin Aliyev – Head of the “Support to Police” Public Union

513. Ms. Garanfil Niftaliyev – Head of the “Social Support” Public Union

514. Ms. Aghanene Sadikhova – Head of the “Ulvi” for Support to Low-income People

515. Mr. Aziz Alakbarov - Azerbaijan Refugee Society Public Union;

516. Mr. Israyil Isgandarov - “Umid” Support for Social Development Public Union;

517. Ms. Mehriban Zeynalova - “Clean World” Aid to Women Public Union;

518. Mr. Ahmad Abbasbeyli - Development of Society and Civil Relations Public Union;

519. Mr. Nasiman Yagublu - Support for History and Press Studies Public Union;

520. Mr. Shahin Rajabov - “Azerbaijan Parent-Teacher Association” Public Union;

521. Mr. Aydin Abilov - “Beginner Writers and Artists” Public Union;

522. Mr. Fikrat Yusifov - “Economics” International Economic Research Association;

523. Mr. Elchin Huseynov – “Azerbaijan Writers Club” Public Union;

524. Mr. Aydin Karimov - Independent Law Center;

525. Ms. Ilaha Israfilova – Head of the Public Union for Development of Cultural Relations

526. Ms. Zulfiyya Huseynov – Head of the “Praksis” Assistance for Social Development Public Union

527. Mr. Tural Huseynov – Head of the “Azerbaijan Committee Against Torture” Public Union

528. Mr. Magsad Sariyev – Head of the “YeniSi” Central Public Union of Literary and Cultural Manifestations

529. Mr. Shamsaddin Aliyev - Public Union “Support to Police”;

530. Mr. Abbas Panahov – Head of the Support to Innovative Initiatives Public Union;

531. Ms. Chichak Mammadli – Head of the Autism Defectological and Psychological Assistance Center Public Union."

