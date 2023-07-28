Azerbaijan's non-oil export grows by over 20%

+ ↺ − 16 px

The non-oil export in Azerbaijan amounted to over $1.8 billion in January-June this year, up by 20.6 percent compared to the corresponding period of the last year, according to the July edition of the “Export Review” magazine published by the Center for Analysis of Economic Reforms and Communication, News.Az reports.

During January-June 2023, the exports of food products amounted to $459.9 million, while the export of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages increased by 5.5 times, the sugar by 53.1 percent and the fruits and vegetables increased by 6.8 percent.

News.Az