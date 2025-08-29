Azerbaijan’s non-oil export sector expands sharply in January–July 2025

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s non-oil exports totaled $2.09 billion from January to July 2025, marking an 11.4 percent increase compared with the same period in 2024, the Center for Analysis of Economic Reforms and Communication reported in its August edition of the Export Review magazine.

During this period, exports of food products increased by 23.9 percent reaching $689 million, News.Az reports, citing local media.

According to the report, exports of individual products also rose compared to the same period of last year: sugar by $10.9 million or 55.1 percent, fruits and vegetables by $122.6 million or 31.9 percent, chemical industry products by $45.2 million or 30.4 percent, ferrous metals and related products by $8.6 million or 19.1 percent, cotton yarn by $2.6 million or 18.2 percent, and tea by $317,000 or 8.8 percent.

During the reporting period, agricultural products exports surged by 27.9 percent to make $551.4 million, while agro-industrial products surged by 7.3 percent to stand at $178.8 million. Overall, combined exports of agricultural and agro-industrial products increased by 22.1 percent to amount $730.2 million.

News.Az