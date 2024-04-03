Azerbaijan’s ombudsperson urges international community to exert pressure on Yerevan to provide accurate minefield maps to Baku

The international community should not remain silent on Armenian mine terrorism, and should put significant pressure on Armenia to provide accurate minefield maps to Azerbaijan, said Commissioner for Human Rights (Ombudsman) Sabina Aliyeva.

She was commenting on the landmine explosions that occurred on Tuesday in Azerbaijan’s Tartar and Aghdam districts, News.Az reports.

“The mines planted by Armenia in our territories during the thirty years of occupation continue to pose a serious threat to the lives and health of civilians,” the ombudsperson said.

“As a result of the mine explosions that occurred on April 2, 2024, four civilians were injured. Since the Second Karabakh War, 350 Azerbaijanis have lost their lives or been injured due to mine explosions,” Aliyeva added.

