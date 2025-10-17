Azerbaijan’s parliament approves economic partnership deal with UAE

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Milli Majlis has approved the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the United Arab Emirates (UAE), News.Az reports, citing local media.

The bill on the approval of the “Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement between the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Government of the United Arab Emirates” was included on the agenda of the Milli Majlis session held on October 17.

The document was signed in Abu Dhabi on July 9, 2025.

News.Az