Milli Majlis approves bill on opening of Azerbaijani Embassy in Bahrain

Azerbaijan’s Milli Majlis (parliament) on Tuesday adopted a law on the establishment of the country’s embassy in Bahrain.

The bill “On the establishment of an Embassy of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the Kingdom of Bahrain (Manama City)” was debated at today's parliamentary session, News.Az reports.

The bill was submitted by Samad Seyidov, Chairman of the parliamentary Committee on International Relations and Interparliamentary Relations.

He noted that deepening relations with the Arab world was one of the priority areas of Azerbaijan's foreign policy. “In this regard, the Kingdom of Bahrain is one of the Gulf countries that has established relations with Azerbaijan at a high level. The opening of the embassy will elevate relations between Azerbaijan and the Kingdom of Bahrain to a completely new level,” the chairman of the committee underlined.

The document was then put to a vote and adopted.

News.Az