Azerbaijan’s parliament speaker arrives in Bosnia and Herzegovina

On July 10, Speaker of Azerbaijan’s Milli Majlis (parliament) Sahiba Gafarova arrived in Bosnia and Herzegovina on a working visit.

Speaker Gafarova was welcomed at the Tuzla International Airport by Bosnia and Herzegovina MP Nihad Omerović and other officials, News.Az reports, citing the Milli Majlis’ press service.

As part of the visit, Speaker Gafarova is scheduled to take part in a ceremony to commemorate the victims of the Genocide in Srebrenica, honor the memory of the victims and lay flowers at the Memorial Monument.

