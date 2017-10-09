Azerbaijan`s parliamentary delegation to visit Belarus and Russia

+ ↺ − 16 px

An Azerbaijani delegation led by Parliament Speaker Ogtay Asadov will pay a visit to Belarus.

The delegation includes Committee Chairmen of the Parliament Ziyad Samadzade, Fuad Muradov, MPs Khanlar Fatiyev, Ulviyya Agayeva, Head of the Administration Safa Mirzayev, according to AzerTag.

As part of the visit, Mr. Asadov will meet President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko, Prime Minister Andrei Kobyakov and other officials.

They will exchange views over the issues on developing bilateral relations, as well as deepening the inter-parliamentary ties, prospects of bonds in political, economic, cultural and humanitarian fields.

