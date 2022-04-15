Azerbaijan's PM meets Georgian Minister of Economy

+ ↺ − 16 px

Prime Minister of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ali Asadov met with Vice Prime Minister, Minister of Economy and Sustainable Development of Georgia Levan Davitashvili on April 15, Azerbaijan's Cabinet of Ministers told News.az.

According to the Cabinet, the sides expressed satisfaction with the development of friendly relations between the two countries, as well as emphasized the importance of joint projects.

The prospects for bilateral cooperation in trade and economics, transport and transit, investment, energy, and many other areas were also addressed.

News.Az