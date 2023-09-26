Azerbaijan's PM meets with ministers participating in OTS events in Baku

+ ↺ − 16 px

Prime Minister of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ali Asadov met with the Ministers of Agriculture who took part in the 2nd Meeting of the Ministers in charge of Agriculture of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) and the 2nd Turkic Agro Business Forum on September 26, News.az reports.

The PM noted the importance of the 2nd Meeting of the Ministers in charge of Agriculture of the OTS and the 2nd Turkic Agro Business Forum, expressing confidence that these events will contribute to the development of cooperation between the Turkic states in the field of agriculture.

Strengthening ties with the countries of the Turkic world is one of the main priorities of Azerbaijan's foreign policy. Information was provided on the consistent measures taken in Azerbaijan towards the development of the non-oil sector.

As a result of successful economic policy pursued in the country, economic diversification has been achieved, favorable conditions have been created for the development of the agricultural sector, as well as all other industries.

In addition, the meeting discussed ongoing projects in the field of agriculture between Azerbaijan and the member states and observer states of the Organization of Turkic States, as well as prospects for the development of cooperation.

News.Az