Azerbaijan’s population hits 10,135 million

Azerbaijan’s population reached 10,135,373 as of March 1, 2023, excluding the population in the territory of the Republic of Azerbaijan where the Russian peacekeeping contingent is temporarily stationed, according to the State Statistical Committee, News.Az reports. 

According to statistics, 54.6 per cent of the population lives in cities, while 45.4 per cent in villages, 49.8 per cent are men while 50.2 per cent are women.


