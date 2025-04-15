Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijan’s population rises slightly to over 10.2 million in early 2025

Azerbaijan’s population has grown by 5,777 people since the beginning of 2025, marking a modest 0.1% increase, News.Az reports, citing the State Statistical Committee.

As of now, the country's total population stands at 10,230,666, according to the Committee.

Data shows that 54.4% of the population lives in urban areas, while 45.6% reside in rural communities. The gender split remains nearly even, with women making up 50.2% of the population and men accounting for 49.8%.


