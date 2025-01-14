Azerbaijan’s president attends opening ceremony of Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week

+ ↺ − 16 px

On January 14, the official opening ceremony of Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week and the Zayed Sustainability Prize awards ceremony were held in the capital of the United Arab Emirates.

Photo: AZERTAC

Photo: AZERTAC

Photo: AZERTAC

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev attended the event, News.az reports, citing AZERTAC. During his address, Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology of the United Arab Emirates, provided insights into his country’s policies and projects in the field of sustainability. He also highlighted the growing role of Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week as an important global platform.The Zayed Sustainability Prize awards ceremony followed, and a commemorative photo was taken with the winners.Founded in 2008, Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week has become a global platform for discussions on sustainable development. The event, which focuses on global collaboration, leadership, economic development, technology, and innovation, brings together heads of state and government, politicians, industry leaders, businesspeople, and youth. This year's event is attended by 13 heads of state and government, along with over 140 ministers and other officials.

News.Az