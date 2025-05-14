Azerbaijan’s president congratulates Paraguayan counterpart on national holiday

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev congratulated his Paraguay counterpart Santiago Peña on the occasion of his country’s national holiday.

"On my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan, I extend my sincerest congratulations to you, and through you, to all your people on the occasion of the national holiday of the Republic of Paraguay – the Independence Day," President Ilham Aliyev said in his congratulatory message, News.Az reports, citing AZERTAC.

"I believe that, through our joint efforts, friendly relations between Azerbaijan and Paraguay will develop even more and our cooperation will continue successfully both bilaterally and multilaterally in line with the interests of our peoples," the head of state said.

"On such a remarkable day, I convey my best wishes to you, and wish peace and prosperity to the friendly people of Paraguay," the Azerbaijani leader added.

