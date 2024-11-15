Azerbaijan’s president extends national holiday greetings to his Palestinian counterpart

Azerbaijan’s president extends national holiday greetings to his Palestinian counterpart

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev congratulated his Palestinian counterpart Mahmoud Abbas on the occasion of his country’s national holiday.

“On the occasion of the national holiday of the State of Palestine, I extend my heartfelt congratulations and best wishes to you and, through you, to your entire nation on behalf of myself and the people of Azerbaijan,” President Aliyev said in his congratulatory message, News.Az reports.The head of state noted that Azerbaijan has always supported the freedom and independence of the Palestinian people.“Our country advocates for the peaceful resolution of the conflict based on the "two-state" principle, with East Jerusalem as the capital of the State of Palestine. We will continue to provide humanitarian assistance to Palestine through the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East and on a bilateral basis,” he said.“I believe that our friendly relations and cooperation, built on positive traditions, will continue to develop successfully in the future,” the Azerbaijani leader noted.“On this festive day, I wish you good health, happiness, success in your endeavors, and peace and tranquility to the brotherly Palestinian people,” President Aliyev added.

News.Az