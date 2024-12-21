Azerbaijan’s president offers condolences to German counterpart

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev offered condolences to his German counterpart Frank-Walter Steinmeier over a deadly tragic incident at the Christmas market in Magdeburg.

“We were deeply saddened by the news of the tragic incident at the Christmas market in Magdeburg, which claimed lives and caused injuries,” the Azerbaijani president said in his message of condolences, News.Az reports.“In the face of the tragedy, I extend my deep condolences to you, the bereaved families, their loved ones, and all the people of Germany on behalf of myself and the people of Azerbaijan. I also wish a swift recovery to those injured,” President Aliyev added.

News.Az