Azerbaijan’s president praises successful development of energy cooperation with Albania

Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev on Thursday met with his Albanian counterpart Bajram Begaj in Baku.

Bajram Begaj conveyed his congratulations to his Azerbaijani counterpart on the successful holding of COP29 in Azerbaijan, News.Az reports, citing AZERTAC.

He emphasized that significant achievements were made during the negotiations held as part of the event and that important decisions were adopted concerning the climate agenda.

The Albanian President noted that, in addition to political relations, cooperation between Azerbaijan and Albania in the fields of economy, trade, energy, tourism, and other sectors was progressing successfully. He particularly mentioned the significance of the TAP project and expressed satisfaction with Azerbaijan’s involvement in Albania’s gasification project.

President Ilham Aliyev thanked the Albanian President for his congratulations and emphasized that, despite the short preparation time, the organizational work for COP29 had been conducted at a high level. President Ilham Aliyev also recalled with satisfaction the adoption of highly important decisions regarding the climate agenda at COP29.

Touching upon bilateral relations, the head of state emphasized the friendly ties between Azerbaijan and Albania, praised the successful development of cooperation in the energy sector, and noted Azerbaijan's involvement in Albania's gasification project.

During the conversation, the presidents exchanged views on prospects for cooperation and key issues on the bilateral agenda.

They also highlighted the significance of the 12th Global Baku Forum in discussing issues on the international agenda. Bajram Begaj expressed his satisfaction with his regular participation in this event.

News.Az