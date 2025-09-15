Azerbaijan’s president receives ICESCO chief in Shusha

+ ↺ − 16 px

On September 15, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev received ICESCO Director-General Salim bin Mohammed AlMalik in Shusha.

During the conversation, the ICESCO Director-General’s visits to Azerbaijan, including Shusha, and his meetings with the head of state were fondly recalled, News.Az reports, citing AZERTAC.

Salim bin Mohammed AlMalik noted that the beauty of Shusha had left a deep impression on him.

The extensive landscaping and reconstruction projects implemented in Azerbaijan’s liberated territories were highly praised during the meeting.

President Ilham Aliyev expressed his gratitude to the ICESCO Director-General for his support in promoting Azerbaijan’s culture.

President Ilham Aliyev said: Once again, I express my gratitude for your support to Azerbaijan and for promoting our culture, including the culture of our liberated regions. As an organization, ICESCO was among the first to visit Karabakh, and you were one of the first foreign citizens to visit there. By doing so, you demonstrated solidarity and raised your voice about the destruction that took place in these territories. We will never forget this.

Under your leadership, the decision to declare Shusha the Capital of Islamic Culture by ICESCO filled every Azerbaijani with heartfelt joy. You witnessed the unforgettable atmosphere at the event held on the Jidir Duzu plain with your participation, which embodied the unity of happiness, pride, and return.

Considering all this, I have signed an order awarding you the “Dostlug” (Friendship) Order, the highest state honor of Azerbaijan. With your permission, I would like to present it to you. Congratulations.

Salim bin Mohammed AlMalik said: Your Excellency, thank you very much. I accept this order with deep gratitude. This honor is not only for me personally but also recognizes the efforts of everyone who works with me and supports my endeavors. These individuals are dedicated to advancing knowledge, preserving culture, and promoting peace. I will always cherish this order as a symbol, and I am confident that my family, colleagues, and country will take pride in it alongside me. Your Excellency, thank you once again.

During the meeting, the successful cooperation established between Azerbaijan and ICESCO was highlighted, with confidence expressed that this partnership will further expand in the future.

News.Az