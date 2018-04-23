Azerbaijan's president to visit Turkey on Tuesday

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev will pay an official visit to Turkey on Tuesday.

In a Monday statement, the Turkish presidency said the official visit will take place on April 24-25.

During his visit, Aliyev is expected to hold the seventh Turkey-Azerbaijan High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council meeting together with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, APA reports quoting Anadolu Agency.

Aliyev’s visit will be his first foreign trip after his fourth reelection on April 11.

During the visit, the strengthening of the bilateral relations between the two countries, regional and international developments will also be discussed, the statement added.

News.Az

