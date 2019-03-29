Azerbaijan`s Prime Minister meets with delegation led by Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade

+ ↺ − 16 px

Prime Minister of the Republic of Azerbaijan Novruz Mammadov has met with a delegation led by Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Péter Szijjártó, A

Recalling President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev`s visit to Hungary, Prime Minister Novruz Mammadov noted that relations between the two countries are of strategic nature. Underlining that Azerbaijan and Hungary enjoy close relations, which are based on historical roots, Prime Minister Novruz Mammadov stressed the importance of developing cooperation between the two countries in all areas, including in various spheres of economy, energy, tourism, agricultural, ICT and humanitarian fields.

Prime Minister Novruz Mammadov thanked Hungary for supporting Azerbaijan`s fair stance on the Armenia-Azerbaijan conflict.

Prime Minister Novruz Mammadov pointed out that the inauguration of the Hungarian Language and Culture Center at Azerbaijan University of Languages as part of Péter Szijjártó`s visit to Azerbaijan will contribute to humanitarian cooperation between the two countries.

Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Péter Szijjártó stressed ample opportunities for developing relations between the two countries. He said that development processes in Baku make a deep impression on him every time he visits Azerbaijan. Highlighting the significance of diversifying energy sources of Europe, including Hungary, Péter Szijjártó touched upon the importance of the Southern Gas Corridor. He hailed Azerbaijan`s role in implementing this project. Recalling that Hungary was represented at the Cooperation Council of Turkic Speaking States as an observer, Minister Péter Szijjártó said that they are interested in deepening cooperation with Turkic speaking states with which Hungary is bound by ties of history.

They also exchanged views over cooperation in economic, energy, investment, transport, humanitarian and other areas.

News.Az

News.Az