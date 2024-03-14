Azerbaijan's Qarabag FC loses away to Germany's Bayer
The return match between the German Bayer Leverkusen and the Azerbaijani club Qarabag in the 1/8 finals of the UEFA Europa League has ended, News.az reports.
The game, which took place in Leverkusen, ended in victory for the German team with a score of 3:2.
The goals for Qarabag were scored by Abdullah Zubir (59) and Juninho (68). Jeremy Frimpong (72) and Patrick Schick (90+3, 90+8) scored for Bayer.