Azerbaijan's Qarabag FC loses away to Germany's Bayer

The return match between the German Bayer Leverkusen and the Azerbaijani club Qarabag in the 1/8 finals of the UEFA Europa League has ended, News.az reports.

The game, which took place in Leverkusen, ended in victory for the German team with a score of 3:2.

The goals for Qarabag were scored by Abdullah Zubir (59) and Juninho (68). Jeremy Frimpong (72) and Patrick Schick (90+3, 90+8) scored for Bayer.


