Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijan's Qarabagh FC qualifies for the 1/8 finale of European Cup

  • Sports
  • Share
Azerbaijan's Qarabagh FC qualifies for the 1/8 finale of European Cup

Azerbaijani Qarabag FC has reached the 1/8 finals of the Europa League.

During the Europa League playoff stage, the Azerbaijani team Qarabag faced off against the Portuguese team Braga in a return match.

The game, held at the Republican Stadium named after Tofiq Bahramov, ended in a 3-2 defeat for Qarabag. Goals were scored by Roger Fernandes (71st minute), Alvaro Djalo (83rd minute), Mateus Silva (102nd minute), Banza (115th minute, penalty), and Nariman Akhundzade (120+2nd minute).

Despite this loss, Qarabag, who had previously won 4-2 in Portugal, secured a 6-5 aggregate victory over the two legs, advancing to the Round of 16.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      