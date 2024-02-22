Azerbaijan's Qarabagh FC qualifies for the 1/8 finale of European Cup

Azerbaijani Qarabag FC has reached the 1/8 finals of the Europa League.

During the Europa League playoff stage, the Azerbaijani team Qarabag faced off against the Portuguese team Braga in a return match.

The game, held at the Republican Stadium named after Tofiq Bahramov, ended in a 3-2 defeat for Qarabag. Goals were scored by Roger Fernandes (71st minute), Alvaro Djalo (83rd minute), Mateus Silva (102nd minute), Banza (115th minute, penalty), and Nariman Akhundzade (120+2nd minute).

Despite this loss, Qarabag, who had previously won 4-2 in Portugal, secured a 6-5 aggregate victory over the two legs, advancing to the Round of 16.

News.Az