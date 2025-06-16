Azerbaijan’s rebuilt Karabakh opens doors to Latin American investment

+ ↺ − 16 px

Editor's note: Virgilio Samaniego is a renowned journalist, public speaker and public relations expert from Paraguay. The article expresses the author's personal opinion and may not coincide with the view of News.Az.

Accademic Creativity in public universities is Paraguay's major strength. The National University of the East (UNE), under the leadership of Chancellor Ing. Jose Sanchez Martinez, is no exception, this public institution has harnessed the study of Azerbaijan’s Foreign Policy and captivating history. Under the guidance and perseverance of Mr. Rolando Segovia Páez, UNE has established Latin America's first University Center of Azerbaijan Multiculturalism and Historical Studies. The National University of the East (Universidad Nacional del Este (UNE) has simply embraced an inclusive viewpoint, critical inquiry and increased inclusion of minority groups in research. In this context UNE and its team of social sciences academicians, university administrators and historians has established a periodical newsletter focused on the most important historical events that have happened in Paraguay Foreign Policy, while profoundly weaving the influence of Azerbaijan in South America.

The National University of the East has shown an exceptional commitment towards the promotion of Paraguay’s Foreign Policy and its integration into the world economy. This prestigious public and plural University has promoted the academic cooperation and research collaboration between European researchers and their colleagues in Eurasia, North America and beyond. UNE has helped many generations to overcome their professional and social difficulties and grow in a highly inclusive community. On July 1st, will be organized on its campus a major conference that will tackle the bilateral relations of Paraguay with Azerbaijan and Baku-s relations with other South American nations.

This conference will be hosted by the leadership of UNE, and leaders of Cooperativa San Cristóbal and the main speaker will be Dr. Peter Marko Tase, a highly respected scholar of Latin American Studies and author of many books on Azerbaijan’s Foreign Policy.

During his keynote address, Peter Tase will be focused on the bilateral relations and political cooperation and economic partnership between Asuncion and Baku.

Contrary to what has been professed in July 2023 by Luis Alberto Castiglioni Soria - a former Paraguayan Minister of Industry and Commerce - calling for restrictions of International Commerce in MERCOSUR, the current government of Paraguay, is advocating for free trade and libertarian philosophy that further helps international trade and fosters economic development among its key trade partners including Azerbaijan.

In the upcoming keynote speech, Peter Tase will focus on the political cooperation between Paraguay and Azerbaijan and the growing potential of attracting foreign direct investments in the recently liberated territories of Azerbaijan (after the 44-day war of Azerbaijan in 2020, against the Armenian occupation of sovereign lands of Azerbaijan, that were occupied by Armenia for over thirty years), including Zangilan, Aghdam, Qubadli, Lachin, Kalbajar, Jabrayil, and Fuzuli.

In 2023 the state budget allocated $3.1 billion, for the ongoing and new reconstruction projects in Karabakh and East Zangazur. Furthermore according to President Ilham Aliyev, by the end of 2023, the total amount of these investments reached US$7 billion.

In 2022, over US$2.5 billion, was invested in the revival of Azerbaijan´s liberated lands. In 2021, the total financial resources allocated for the development of this region was US$1.28 billion.

The upcoming Conference at UNE will delve into the potential avenues for cooperation in Commerce and business between Paraguay and Azerbaijan as well as delve into the ongoing partnership between Argentina and Chile and Colombia.

In Azerbaijan, an example of successful hospitality project, fully developed and financed with foreign capital is the "Hilton Garden Inn" hotel, in Aghdam. Located at the heart of the city, the hotel spans 2.16 hectares and is being built to meet modern hospitality standards. With 127 rooms, state-of-the-art facilities, including a fitness center, spa, and conference halls, the hotel is poised to play a central role in reviving tourism in the region. Tourism is a vital component of the reconstruction efforts, and Garabagh, with its breathtaking natural landscape, rich cultural heritage, and historical monuments, is now accessible to Latin American investors and beyond. The successful completion of these infrastructure projects will provide a substantial growth to the regional economy and help restore the area's historical and cultural brand.

The visit of President Ilham Aliyev's visit to the Aghdam Regional Digital Management Center, in February 2025, emphasizes the importance of technological innovation in this rebuilding phase. Established to improve energy infrastructure and meet the power needs of the growing city, this center is an example of how Azerbaijan is integrating modern circular economy solutions and digital innovations to ensure a sustainable development.

Two new airports recently built in Fuzuli and Zangilan and the fulcrum of regional trade and logistical cooperation. The third all-new airfield is currently under construction in Lachin. A new highway has been built from Fuzuli to Shusha. A paved road from Goygol district to liberated Kalbajar passing through the nation’s longest undermountain tunnel is also being built. In Azerbaijan almost all of the liberated districts are expected to be interconnected with new or expanded roads, including the Kalbajar-Lachin, Horadiz-Zangilan, Jabrayil-Lachin, Barda-Aghdam, Fuzuli-Hadrut, and others.

Moreover, the Horadiz-Aghband railroad will form a network of an international multi-modal route reconnecting Azerbaijan’s mainland with the southwestern Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic enclave and further connect to the Turkish railway grid. The Barda-Aghdam rail line is also under reconstruction. A railway connection between Fuzuli and Shusha will be possible on an all-new railroad.

In the strengthening of relations between Azerbaijan and Paraguay, Mammad Ahmadzada (the former Ambassador of Azerbaijan to Argentina, Paraguay and Chile 2010–2015), has played a crucial role towards increasing the economic cooperation between Asuncion and Baku. During Ambassador Mammad Ahmadzada´s tenure many business leaders from Paraguay and Argentina have visited Baku and established fruitful business agreements with their counterparts in Southern Caucasus. Currently Ambassador Mammad Ahmadzada is the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Azerbaijan to the Kingdom of the Netherlands.

