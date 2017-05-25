Azerbaijan`s Republic Day marked in Brazil

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Embassy of Azerbaijan in Brazil has organized an event to celebrate May 28 -the Republic Day, AzerTag reports.

Members of the Brazilian National Congress, diplomats accredited in the country, representatives of state and official organizations, as well as journalists participated in the event.

Azerbaijani Ambassador to Brazil Elkhan Polukhov highlighted the history of the Republic Day. He also briefed the event participants on the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

Addressing the event, chairman of the Brazil-Azerbaijan inter-parliamentary friendship group at the Chamber of Deputies Claudio Cajado said relations between the two countries are rapidly developing.

The event also featured a photo exhibition.

News.Az

