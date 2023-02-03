Azerbaijan's role is espacially great in Europe's energy supply after war in Ukraine - UK ambassador

"The United Kingdom has been one of Azerbaijan's main energy partners for many years," the Ambassador of Great Britain to Azerbaijan, Fergus Auld wrote on his Twitter page, News.az reports.

"After Russia's attack on Ukraine, the role of Azerbaijan and the Southern Gas Corridor in supplying Europe with energy is particularly great," he noted.

News.Az