Azerbaijan's ruling party and North Macedonia's TAP ink a memorandum of cooperation

+ ↺ − 16 px

The New Azerbaijan Party (NAP) and the Turkish Democratic Party (TAP) in North Macedonia inked a memorandum of cooperation on May 10, News.az reports.

The memorandum has been signed by a Member of the NAP Political Council, Head of the Central Office of the ruling Party Tahir Budagov, and President of the TAP Beycan Ilyas.

The sides emphasized the importance of new opportunities in further developing bilateral relations.

News.Az