Azerbaijan’s ruling party proposes dissolution of parliament

+ ↺ − 16 px

The ruling New Azerbaijan Party (YAP) has called for the dissolution of the country's parliament.

Such a proposal was put forward at a regular meeting of YAP’s Board on Thursday, News.Az reports.Reporting on the agenda of the meeting, Deputy Chairman of YAP - Head of the Central Office Tahir Budagov noted that historical victories have been achieved in recent years under the leadership of President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, multifaceted and purposeful reforms have been successfully and consistently implemented in all spheres of socio-political life and state administration.In November 2024, he said, alongside other major international events like the 29th session of the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change, the Republic of Azerbaijan's Constitution calls for regular elections to the Azerbaijani Parliament, as stated in Part II of Article 981."It is critical that the elections and the aforementioned events be well-organized. Plus, we need to think about how practical it would be for the country's Parliament to be fully operational at this time. In its sixth convocation, the Parliament of the Republic of Azerbaijan is committed to doing its duty admirably by, among other things, providing legislative support for the state's internal and foreign policies, helping to organize and improve the state administration, regularly engaging with voters in the field, and, through the effective use of parliamentary diplomacy, representing the national interests internationally. Regardless of the circumstances, we think the Azerbaijani parliament should take the lead in dissolving parliament and holding early elections in order to prioritize state interests," Budagov added.

News.Az