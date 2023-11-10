Azerbaijan's Shusha elected the Youth Capital of OIC for 2024

+ ↺ − 16 px

The city of Shusha of Azerbaijan has been elected as the Youth Capital of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation for 2024, News.az reports citing the Ministry of Youth and Sports.

The selection commission of the "Youth Capital 2024" international program carried out by the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Youth Forum unanimously selected the city of Shusha as the "OIC Youth Capital" for the year 2024. the decision has been made.

Deputy Minister of Youth and Sports Farhad Hajiyev and Deputy Director of the Department of Youth Affairs Ulviyya Akhundova participated in the 11th meeting of the Executive Council of the OIC Youth Forum.

News.Az