Azerbaijan’s Shusha named ECO’s tourism capital for 2026

The Azerbaijani city of Shusha has been elected as the tourism capital of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) for 2026.

The decision is reflected in the Declaration adopted following the 7th meeting of high-level tourism experts of the ECO member states and the 5th meeting of tourism ministers, which were held on October 4-5 in the Iranian city of Ardabil, the Foreign Ministry of Azerbaijan told News.Az.

A delegation from the State Tourism Agency represented Azerbaijan at the meetings.

During the event, there was a broad discussion of the prospects for cooperation in the field of tourism between the member states, and measures that need to be taken towards further strengthening relations in the relevant area were considered.

Based on the results of the voting held at the meeting, the Azerbaijani city of Shusha was elected as the tourism capital of the Economic Cooperation Organization for 2026.

