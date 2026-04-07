Alaska Airlines unveils new long-haul business class

The new cabin features fully lie-flat seats equipped with privacy doors, expanded personal storage space, and upgraded comfort-focused design elements aimed at enhancing the premium travel experience, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The airline says the new suite-style seating reflects its ambition to position itself as a leading global carrier on the U.S. West Coast. The design includes cabin-like finishes and a more home-inspired aesthetic intended to create a warmer and more personalized atmosphere onboard.

In addition to seating upgrades, Alaska Airlines is introducing premium onboard amenities, including bedding created by outdoor lifestyle brand Filson, featuring a mattress pad, pillows, and a duvet designed in West Coast-inspired tones.

Passengers will also receive upgraded amenity kits developed in collaboration with Filson and Sand & Stone, while the inflight dining experience will include a “restaurant-quality” menu with refreshed signature offerings such as its popular fruit and cheese plate.

Andrew Harrison, the airline’s executive vice president and chief commercial officer, said the new product is designed to “raise the bar” for long-haul travel while maintaining the airline’s focus on customer care.

The new business class will initially be deployed on select long-haul routes departing from Seattle, marking a key step in Alaska Airlines’ expansion into international premium travel markets.