Azerbaijan’s Shusha to host international scientific conference

An international scientific conference on the topic “Prospects for cultural tourism of the Turkic world” will be held in Azerbaijan’s Shusha city of Friday, News.Az reports.

The conference will feature discussions and presentations on the topic “Transformation of the nomadic lifestyle of Turkic-speaking countries into a tourism product.”

Representatives of Azerbaijan, Türkiye, Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan will also make speeches at the conference.

