Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijan’s Shusha welcomes New Year with fireworks display(VIDEO)

  • Society
  • Share
Azerbaijan’s Shusha welcomes New Year with fireworks display(VIDEO)

On the night of December 31 and January 1, spectacular fireworks were displayed in Azerbaijan’s Shusha city to mark the Day of Solidarity of World Azerbaijanis and the New Year.

On the night of December 31 and January 1, fireworks were organized in Azerbaijan’s Shusha city to mark the Day of Solidarity of World Azerbaijanis and the New Year.

It was possible to watch the fireworks from the Lachin-Khankandi road, where the peaceful protests of Azerbaijanis are going on against the illegal exploitation of the country’s natural resources. The fireworks attracted the interest of the protest participants. They recorded the fireworks show with their mobile phones.

News.Az presents the footage.  


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      