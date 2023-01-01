Azerbaijan’s Shusha welcomes New Year with fireworks display(VIDEO)

+ ↺ − 16 px

On the night of December 31 and January 1, spectacular fireworks were displayed in Azerbaijan’s Shusha city to mark the Day of Solidarity of World Azerbaijanis and the New Year.

It was possible to watch the fireworks from the Lachin-Khankandi road, where the peaceful protests of Azerbaijanis are going on against the illegal exploitation of the country’s natural resources. The fireworks attracted the interest of the protest participants. They recorded the fireworks show with their mobile phones.

News.Az presents the footage.

News.Az